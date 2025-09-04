Connect with us

DISPUTED TERRITORY

UAE warns Israel that annexing West Bank would cross ‘red line’

A senior Emirati official, Lana Nusseibeh, said such a move would be the death knell of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Published

ABU DHABI, Sept 4 – The United Arab Emirates has warned Israel that annexing the occupied West Bank would cross a “red line” and undermine the spirit of the Abraham Accords that normalised relations between the two countries.

A senior Emirati official, Lana Nusseibeh, said such a move would be the death knell of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry said it welcomed the UAE’s position.

The Israeli government has not commented. But Nusseibeh’s remarks came after far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich unveiled a proposal for the annexation of approximately four-fifths of the West Bank.

Israel has built about 160 settlements housing 700,000 Jews since it occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem – land Palestinians want, along with Gaza, for a hoped-for future state – during the 1967 Middle East war.

An estimated 3.3 million Palestinians live alongside them.The settlements are illegal under international law.

