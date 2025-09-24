Connect with us

US President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, US on September 23, 2025.

World

Trump Rails Against UN, Migration and Climate Policies in Fiery Address

Published

NEW York, Sep 24 – US President Donald Trump used his first address to the United Nations General Assembly since beginning his second term to launch a blistering critique of the world body, migration policies and international climate action.

Speaking for nearly an hour at UN headquarters, Trump declared it was time to “end the failed experiment of open borders” and dismissed UN climate predictions as “wrong,” prompting audible reactions from delegates. He repeated his claim to have halted “seven wars” since returning to the White House and accused the UN of failing to assist him in that effort.

“The UN has such tremendous potential … but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential,” Trump said.

Migration and Climate Change

The president alleged that UN assistance programmes for asylum seekers were “funding an assault on Western countries” by offering cash support, singling out Europe as being in “serious trouble” over migration. “We have a big heart for places that are struggling – we have to solve the problem in their countries,” he added.

Trump dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world” and rejected renewable energy as harmful to industrialised nations. His remarks stood in stark contrast to the overwhelming scientific consensus that human activity drives global warming.

Trump provoked criticism by falsely alleging that London intended to adopt Sharia law and by personally attacking the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan. A spokesperson for Khan told the BBC they would not “dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response.”

Gaza and Ukraine

On international conflicts, Trump said a ceasefire was needed in Gaza but condemned moves by countries including the UK, France and Canada to recognise a Palestinian state, arguing it would “reward Hamas” for its atrocities.

He also described it as “embarrassing” that some European nations were purchasing oil and gas from Russia while opposing Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At a separate moment, he escalated his rhetoric, saying Ukraine was now positioned to “fight and win” back its original borders and suggesting NATO members should shoot down Russian aircraft that enter their airspace.

Meetings on the Sidelines

Following his speech, Trump met UN Secretary General António Guterres – their first meeting of the new term – where he insisted the US remained “behind the United Nations 100%” despite disagreements. Guterres said he believed “the most important” area for cooperation was peace.

Trump was also expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss next steps in US support for Kyiv, and to hold talks with officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt before hosting a reception for more than 100 world leaders.

Earlier in the day, Guterres opened the 80th General Assembly’s high-level debate by condemning the 7 October attacks and calling for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

