Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (L) and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (R) outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Top stories

Trump pushes justice department to prosecute his political opponents

Published

Published

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 – President Donald Trump has called on the country’s top law enforcement official, Attorney General Pam Bondi, to more aggressively investigate his political adversaries.

In a social media post addressed directly to Bondi, he said: “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.”

Trump expressed frustration that “nothing is being done”, before calling on Bondi to investigate former FBI director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, who oversaw his first impeachment trial.

Shortly after, he posted again to praise Bondi who he said was “doing a great job”.

“I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Trump said on Saturday.

His statement was roundly criticised by Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who said “this is the path to a dictatorship”.

“The Justice Department has always been a very, very strong civil service, no matter who was in charge, a Democrat or Republican. They went after law violators without fear or favour,” he told CNN on Sunday.

“He’s turning it into an instrument that goes after his enemies, whether they’re guilty or not,” he said of the president.

Asked about his comments on Sunday, Trump said: “They have to act. They have to act fast.”

“I think Pam Bondi is going to go down as one of the best attorney generals of the ages,” he said.

The President’s post came a day after federal prosecutor Erik Siebert left his post after Trump said he wanted him to resign for failing to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations of mortgage fraud.

The New York Times reported that Siebert had told senior justice department officials their investigations had not unearthed enough evidence to prosecute James.

James, a Democrat who won a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump in 2023, has denied the mortgage fraud allegations as “baseless” and motivated by “revenge”.

