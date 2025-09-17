Trump hails ‘very good’ relationship as he arrives in UK for state visit

WINDSOR, Sept 17 – President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for his historic second state visit, which will see a crowded mix of royal pageantry, trade talks and international politics.

Before making the trip from the US on Air Force One, Trump sent positive signals, describing the visit as an honour and saying: “My relationship is very good with the UK.”

“They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit… I’m into helping them,” said Trump, with a multi-billion US technology investment deal being announced as the president’s visit got underway.

But Trump said the main purpose of the visit was to see “my friend” King Charles: “He represents the country so well, such an elegant gentleman.”

Landing at Stansted airport, President Trump received an official welcome from a line-up on the runway including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The president is spending the night in the US ambassador’s residence, Winfield House, before a day of royal ceremony and lavish spectacle in Windsor Castle on Wednesday – with the president describing Windsor as “the ultimate” in settings.

Hosting him will be King Charles and a full line-up of senior royals, currently including Queen Camilla, who had to miss the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday because she was suffering from acute sinusitis.

Prince William and Catherine will be part of a ceremonial welcome, there will be a gun salute, military inspection and President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will have a carriage procession within the Windsor estate.

Such spectacles will be aimed at pleasing a president who on Tuesday evening at Winfield House once again revealed his enthusiasm for royalty, saying about the King: “He’s been a friend of mine for a long time, and everybody respects him, and they love him.”

On his feelings about the UK, President Trump said: “I have a lot of things here that warm my heart. I want to tell you. It’s a very special place.”