Treasury, EACC, PPRA lead in govt e-procurement compliance: Report

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The National Treasury is leading in e-procurement compliance that is expected to save the country between Sh50–85 billion every year.

According to data from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) follows in compliance with Privatization Commission coming in third.

PPRA holds fourth position in the system compliance which President William Ruto has described as irreversible.

At the heart of the reform is corruption.

President Ruto argues that billions of shillings have been stolen through inflated contracts and fake suppliers.

“Many people are used to getting corrupt tenders. Something worth two shillings, we buy for ten shillings because of cartels,” the President said on August 31, 2025.

The e-GP platform requires all suppliers to register online at www.egpkenya.go.ke.

Every bid, contract, and payment is processed through the portal.

It is linked with other government databases including KRA’s iTax system, IFMIS, and the Business Registration Service making it harder for ghost companies and tax dodgers to win contracts.

Suppliers can now track the status of their bids in real time, removing the need for secret “follow-ups” with insiders.

“This is not just technology, it is policy action,” Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said during the official launch on April 7, 2025.

