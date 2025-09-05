Tourism Rebranding Taskforce led by Mary-Ann Musangi inaugurated

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 5 – Tourism CS Rebecca Miano has inaugurated a 23-member task force to refresh the Magical Kenya brand, saying the country’s potential as a global tourism leader “can no longer wait.”

Chaired by Marketing and Sustainability guru Mary-Ann Musangi, the team will assess Kenya’s global image, benchmark against top destinations, and craft a modern brand strategy aligned with Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“Rebranding is one vital key to unlocking that potential, using all relevant channels and partnerships to tell Kenya’s story,” Miano said during the launch.

The task force has 12 months to present a report with recommendations and an implementation roadmap for the tourism sector.

“The diversity of this team will bring fresh impetus to our tourism sector,” Miano added, thanking President William Ruto for supporting the initiative.

