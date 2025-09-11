TIFA Poll: 64 percent of Kenyans oppose Ruto-Raila Broadband Based Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – A survey conducted and released by Trends and Insights For Africa Research firm indicates that opposition to the broad-based government has grown by 10 per cent from 54 per cent in May 2025 to 64 per cent in August/September 2025.

The survey was conducted between August 23 to September 3, 2025, on a total of 2,023 randomly-selected Kenyans across the 47 counties of Kenya

TIFA Research CEO Maggie Ireri says support for the broad-based government increased from 22 per cent in May 2025 to 29 per cent in August-September 2025.

She cited that indecision around the legitimacy of the March 9 cooperation pact between President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga is declining as citizens become more decisive in their stance.

President Ruto announced the”broad-based government” in July 2024 following weeks of deadly anti-government protests sparked by an unpopular Finance Bill 2024.

The demonstrations, in which more than 40 people died, began as a response to the tax rises.

The protests plunged Ruto’s government into a crisis, forcing him to join forces with Odinga to form a “broad-based government” last year with several members of his party.

The pact between the United Democratic Alliance, UDA, and the Orange Democratic Movement, ODM, details a framework for collaboration between the country’s two largest political parties. Both parties have pledged to work together on the East African nation’s many challenges including its ballooning debt and corruption.