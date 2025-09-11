Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

TIFA Poll: 64 percent of Kenyans oppose Ruto-Raila Broadband Based Govt

TIFA Research CEO Maggie Ireri cited that indecision around the legitimacy of the March 9 cooperation pact between President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga is declining as citizens become more decisive in their stance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – A survey conducted and released by Trends and Insights For Africa Research firm indicates that opposition to the broad-based government has grown by 10 per cent from 54 per cent in May 2025 to 64 per cent in August/September 2025.

The survey was conducted between August 23 to September 3, 2025, on a total of 2,023 randomly-selected Kenyans across the 47 counties of Kenya

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TIFA Research CEO Maggie Ireri says support for the broad-based government increased from 22 per cent in May 2025 to 29 per cent in August-September 2025.

She cited that indecision around the legitimacy of the March 9 cooperation pact between President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga is declining as citizens become more decisive in their stance.

President Ruto announced the”broad-based government” in July 2024 following weeks of deadly anti-government protests sparked by an unpopular Finance Bill 2024.

The demonstrations, in which more than 40 people died, began as a response to the tax rises.

The protests plunged Ruto’s government into a crisis, forcing him to join forces with Odinga to form a “broad-based government” last year with several members of his party.

The pact between the United Democratic Alliance, UDA, and the Orange Democratic Movement, ODM, details a framework for collaboration between the country’s two largest political parties. Both parties have pledged to work together on the East African nation’s many challenges including its ballooning debt and corruption.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Bhang Worth Sh5mn Seized in University Hostels in Homa Bay as crackdown uncovers cartel targeting students

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Sep 11 — A major NACADA drug bust in Homa Bay County has exposed the alarming infiltration of narcotics into university...

35 minutes ago

CHILD PROTECTION

Kenya grapples with triple burden of child malnutrition

UNICEF Kenya Country Representative Shaheen Nilofer has called for an urgent and unified multisectoral response to address the crisis, emphasizing the need for stronger...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Media and government urged to revive trust through dialogue

Speaking when he hosted Capital Group Ltd. Managing Director Symon Bargurei, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo emphasised the importance of structured engagement on...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Wiper Patriotic Front convenes National Delegates Congress on Oct 10

The Party Secretary General Shakila Abdalla says the Congress will deliberate on and adopt key agenda items pivotal to the Party's governance and strategic...

3 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

IEBC, EACC sued over failure to enforce Parliamentary Ethics Code

The accountability and integrity requirements under our Constitution are key to the standard of governance contemplated by the people of Kenya. Our institutions must...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Over 4,000 displaced amid concerns of rising water levels around Lake Naivasha

Residents of the most affected areas — Kihoto, Karagita Landing Beach, and North Lake — have raised concerns that the flooding is causing massive...

11 hours ago

County News

Nyeri Traders petition Senate to Reject Proposal Banning Flavours in Nicotine Products

"We are concerned that the proposal to ban flavours will merely shift the sale of these items to the black market. This would not...

12 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Kisii County Assembly official charged for forging documents to secure employment

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the accused altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and...

15 hours ago