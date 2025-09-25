Teenager arrested for desecrating Kenyan flag during Nyayo Stadium football clash

NAIROBI, Sept 25 – Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of desecrating Kenya’s national flag during a CAF Champions League clash between Mogadishu City Club and Kenya Police FC at Nyayo Stadium last weekend.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, one of two captured on camera disrespecting the flag, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The agency said that the alleged accomplice remains at large but is believed to be within the country.

“Efforts to arrest the remaining individual who is believed to be within the country are in place,” it stated.

The incident, which occurred on September 20, saw sections of Mogadishu City Club supporters stomp on and kick the Kenyan flag in scenes widely circulated online.

The videos triggered outrage from Kenyans, who condemned the acts as offensive and provocative.

The DCI warned that such actions contravene Section 2B of the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act, Cap 99, which criminalizes any act of disrespect toward the national flag, anthem, or other state symbols.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also weighed in, describing the desecration of national symbols as a serious offence.

“Many people don’t know that there is the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act. I urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure the law takes its course,” Murkomen said during the 45th Jukwaa La Usalama forum in Wajir.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed the case is under active investigation, terming it “extremely serious.”

In response to the controversy, Mogadishu City Club issued an apology to Kenyans, condemning the behaviour of its supporters.

“On behalf of Mogadishu City Club, we strongly condemn this act and extend our deepest apologies to the government and people of Kenya. Such behaviour has no place in football or in the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship that this competition represents,” the club said in a statement.

The apology has, however, done little to douse the heated online debate, with some Kenyans urging authorities to punish those directly involved while others warned against profiling the Somali community at large.

Kenya Police FC, who won the first leg 3–1, are set to face Mogadishu City Club again this Sunday at Nyayo Stadium in the return fixture.

Security is expected to be tightened.