Teenage mothers detained at MTRH over pending bills released

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 22 – All teenage mothers allegedly detained at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) over pending bills have been released.

The hospital stated that discharge processes for the mothers were underway by the time a viral video alleging that their detention was released.

The viral video that caused a public backlash on MTRH and the government in general stated that the young mothers could not go home due to unpaid Social Health Authority (SHA) premiums.

A section of the teem mothers were said to have not registered with SHA.

The reports also alleged congestion at the facility which led to bed sharing and poor meals with some patients claiming to having been fed on left-overs

However, in a statement released on Sunday, the hospital denied the detention claims saying that discharge process was already underway by the time the reports emerged.

The statement confirmed that the mothers continued to receive medical care during their stay at the hospital.

MTRH Chied Executive Officer, Philip Kirwa said the facility’s Credit and Evaluation Committee cleared the cases of all mothers who didi not have documents for SHA registration.

“The committee reviewed all cases of the teen mothers who did not have the necessary documents for SHA registration and cleared them to go home,” he said.

He noted that most of them did not have national identity cards or birth certificates.

“Those who did not have documents were given temporary identity cards in a bid to facilitate SHA registration,” he said.

On issues of congestion and bed sharing, the CEO said this could occur due to incomplete SHA registration.

He said meals, supplies, and services at the level five hospital met set quality standards and denied denied claims that patients were fed leftovers.