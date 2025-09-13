Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers’ welfare tops agenda as 10,000 delegates head to State House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – The welfare of teachers and the future of education reforms will dominate discussions when President William Ruto hosts 10,000 educators at State House this Saturday.

The high-level consultative meeting comes at a time when teachers’ unions and school heads have raised concerns about staffing shortages, inadequate infrastructure, and the need for better support in implementing the Competency-Based Education (CBE) and digital learning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Wednesday morning, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok led a two-hour planning session at Jogoo House with union leaders and representatives of school heads to fine-tune the programme and confirm the delegation.

The unions represented include the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET), the Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA), and the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA).

The 10,000-strong team will comprise 3,300 delegates from KNUT, 2,000 from KUPPET, 400 from KUSNET, 2,300 from KEPSHA and 2,000 from KESSHA.

Union officials say they will use the opportunity to push for improved terms of service and to present a united front on challenges facing the profession.

Teachers have also expressed optimism that the meeting will open a new chapter of engagement with government, allowing them to play a greater role in shaping education policy.

For many stakeholders, the gathering is not just about meeting the President, but about securing lasting solutions for the profession and learners across the country.

The State House talks are expected to set the tone for stronger collaboration between teachers, their unions, and the government.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto meets grassroots leaders from Murang’a

The President said it is crucial that the country works its way to the First World in next 20 years.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Plant More Trees to Safeguard the Nation’s Future – DP’s Spouse Urges

Deputy President's Spouse, Dr. Joyce Kithure, said climate change is posing serious concerns that need a firm response, including extensive planting and caring of...

1 hour ago

Headlines

MPs Kibagendi and Nyakundi Clash at Funeral Over President Ruto and Matiang’i

"When I criticized the President, he [Nyakundi] was embarrassed because the crowd was cheering me on. That’s when he grabbed the microphone from me...

12 hours ago

Headlines

Kitui’s Ithookwe Stadium construction almost complete ahead of Mashujaa Day fete – PS Omollo

Interior PS Omollo disclosed that the remaining 20 percent of the works primarily involve roofing.

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen urges Kenyans to embrace public cemeteries to ease land pressure

Murkomen warned that traditional practices of burying loved ones on private land were contributing to land scarcity, conflicts, and even killings.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto launches second phase of initiative to curb HIV, teenage pregnancy

The threats dubbed "The Triple Threat"are on the rise especially among the under age in different parts of the country.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

France partners with Food4Education to feed vulnerable learners

Renewed support will expand school meals to Kisumu, Mombasa, and Kakamega for one school year.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyers hold ‘Purple Ribbon March’ in honour of slain colleague Mbobu

The lawyers pointed out that police should not hesitate to arrest perpetrators no matter who they are in society.

18 hours ago