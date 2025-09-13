Teachers’ welfare tops agenda as 10,000 delegates head to State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – The welfare of teachers and the future of education reforms will dominate discussions when President William Ruto hosts 10,000 educators at State House this Saturday.

The high-level consultative meeting comes at a time when teachers’ unions and school heads have raised concerns about staffing shortages, inadequate infrastructure, and the need for better support in implementing the Competency-Based Education (CBE) and digital learning.

On Wednesday morning, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok led a two-hour planning session at Jogoo House with union leaders and representatives of school heads to fine-tune the programme and confirm the delegation.

The unions represented include the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET), the Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA), and the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA).

The 10,000-strong team will comprise 3,300 delegates from KNUT, 2,000 from KUPPET, 400 from KUSNET, 2,300 from KEPSHA and 2,000 from KESSHA.

Union officials say they will use the opportunity to push for improved terms of service and to present a united front on challenges facing the profession.

Teachers have also expressed optimism that the meeting will open a new chapter of engagement with government, allowing them to play a greater role in shaping education policy.

For many stakeholders, the gathering is not just about meeting the President, but about securing lasting solutions for the profession and learners across the country.

The State House talks are expected to set the tone for stronger collaboration between teachers, their unions, and the government.