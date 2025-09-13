Teachers to get 20pc allocation of all Affordable Housing units: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto has announced that teachers will get 20 per cent allocation of all Affordable Housing units under construction nationwide.

The head of state made the remarks when he hosted over 10,000 teachers at State House indicating that this reflects the Kenya Kwanza Bottom-Up economic agenda for everyone.

President Ruto further pledged firm action against rogue institutions and fraudsters accused of misusing resources under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Head of State also pointed to recent cases of fraudulent billing in public and private facilities, saying the schemes were siphoning resources meant for patients.

“We are going to get rid of crooks who steal from us money meant for patients,” said Ruto.

“Universal health coverage must work because the Constitution of Kenya says that health is a constitutional right of every citizen.”

The President cited a facility in Kinoo that had been flagged for filing claims for nonexistent operations and duplicate procedures, part of a wider pattern of malpractice under investigation.

His remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of the SHA following revelations of systemic fraud.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale earlier this month handed over 1,188 case files to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), exposing what he termed as widespread abuse.

Forensic audits and a new digital claims system unearthed cases of upcoding, falsified records, converting outpatient visits into inpatient admissions, and phantom billing for non-existent patients.

Of the cases submitted, 190 originated from SHA itself, involving 24 facilities with conclusive evidence of fraud, 61 under active investigation, and 105 already shut down by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

The regulator also flagged 998 unregistered or substandard facilities, as the ministry intensifies nationwide inspections to ensure accountability and safeguard UHC.