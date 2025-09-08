Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

St George’s Secondary School closed indefinitely after student protest over corporal punishment

The stand-off began when one of the teachers on duty attempted to force students to go back to classes as they wanted to witness the Lunar Eclipse.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The St George’s Secondary School in Nairobi has been closed indefinitely after students went on strike protesting against corporal punishment.

Nairobi Deputy County Commissioner issued the directives after parents camped at the institutions, insisting that they must be allowed to leave with their children until the matter is fully addressed.

The stand-off began last night when one of the teachers on duty attempted to force students to go back to classes as they wanted to witness the Lunar Eclipse.

In the process, two girls were injured, allegedly after being beaten by the teacher.

To quell the conflict, police officers were called to the premises.

Reports indicate that parents of students at the institution also started pouring into the school to stop the strike that lasted well into the night.

On Monday morning, students gathered outside as the school administration, along with parents and a heavy police presence at the premises.

