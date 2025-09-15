Connect with us

Spanish PM calls for Israel to be barred from international sport

He said Israel should be treated in the same way as Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Published

MADRID, Sept 15 – Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for Israel to be excluded from international sports competitions over its actions in Gaza.

“Israel cannot continue to use any international platform to whitewash its image,” he told elected representatives of his Socialist Workers’ Party.

On Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called the Spanish prime minister “a disgrace” and accused him of inciting pro-Palestinian protests in Madrid, which caused the cancellation of the final stage of the Vuelta a España cycling race, in which an Israeli team was competing.

Earlier in the day, Sánchez had said that previous protests during the three-week race had shown that Spain “shines as an example, with pride” on the Gaza issue.

Several Spanish government ministers also praised the final stage protest, which involved about 100,000 people, according to official figures.

“It’s a relief to me that thousands and thousands of people mobilise against that genocide, because it is genocide and it has no other name,” said Óscar López, the minister of digital transformation.

Israel has regularly denied that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide and says they are justified as a means of self-defence.

