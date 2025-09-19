South African hospital worker arrested with human placentas

A South African hospital cleaner has been arrested after being found in possession of a bag of human placentas in eastern Mpumalanga province, police say.

Rose Mnisi was allegedly seeking potential buyers for the human body tissue when she was picked up by security officers following a tip-off.

“Upon being approached by police, the woman was caught with human tissues. The woman confirmed that she is a cleaner in the maternity ward,” police said in a statement.

The 39-year-old woman appeared in court on Thursday, facing charges of illegal possession of human tissues. The body parts were seized and sent for forensic analysis. She is yet to respond to the charges.

Police said the suspect was “hitchhiking” to the Nelspruit area when she was arrested by officers who were conducting routine patrols in the town of Lydenburg, also known as Mashishing.

She was carrying an unknown number of human placentas in a plastic bag when she was picked up, according to the police.

The woman was “charged accordingly”, police said, adding that they could not rule out the possibility of additional charges as the investigation continues.

She is expected back in court next month for a bail application.

The police did not say what the placentas were allegedly going to be used for but some believe eating the body tissue can boost breast milk production and even prevent post-natal depression, although there is no scientific evidence.

In South Africa, some killings and mutilations have been linked to the use of human body parts in traditional rituals.

Earlier this month, a Mozambican traditional healer appeared in court after he was found in possession of human body parts in the city of Tshwane.

Investigators linked the body parts to the brutal murder of a young woman who was killed in 2023 and her body parts removed.