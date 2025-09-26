Sodomised Mombasa blogger shocks court by asking suspects to be freed

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 26 – Mombasa Gang Sodomized Blogger Shocks Court By Asking Court Free Sodomy Suspects.
The blogger Bruce John Khajira who appeared in Shanzu court ambushed the prosecution and Shanzu magistrate Mbogo by telling them he was not ready to proceed with the case.
‘Your honor I am not going to listen to anybody. This my personal decision to forgive all five suspects and I want with all charges against them dropped,” declared the blogger.
The suspects last year September claimed to have been abducted, and gang raped and Sodomized after he published abusive and defamatory words on the Mombasa governor Sharif Nasir.
Five Suspects Omar Babu, Abdul Athman, Violet Adera, Esther Muthoni and Hajj Bubu were charged in Shanzu court.
Mombasa county executive for lands urban planning and housing Mohammed Hussein was arrested in connection of the blogger sodomy and abduction and later released.
The prosecution opposed the blogger application to withdraw case
According to the prosecution, the state is the principal complainant in the case as such, it is only the ODPP mandated to initiate the withdrawal of sexual offence cases.
This emerged amid allegations of interference of the case by powerful individuals within the county adversely mentioned in the case.
