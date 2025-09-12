Social Health Authority Names Four New Directors to Drive Health Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12 — The Social Health Authority (SHA) has unveiled a new senior management team as part of sweeping reforms to strengthen delivery of universal health coverage in Kenya.
The appointments were announced on Friday by SHA Board Chairman Dr Abdi Mohammed.
“The Social Health Authority Board is pleased to announce the appointment of four new Directors following a competitive and transparent recruitment process that began on 29th July, 2025,” he said.
The new appointees are:
- Dr. Diana Marion, Director of Provider and Beneficiary Management
- Ms. Golda Larissa Akolo, Director of Benefits and Claims Management
- Mr. Mohamed Alio Ibrahim, Director of Corporate Services
- Mr. Jonathan Leisen, Director of Funds and Finance Management
Board Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed said the appointments mark “a significant milestone” in bolstering the Authority’s leadership to achieve its mandate of providing financial risk protection for Kenyan residents and expanding access to quality healthcare.
The Social Health Authority is tasked with managing Kenya’s social health insurance programmes under the government’s universal health coverage plan.