Sharpening NACADA’s edge in the fight against drug trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is celebrating a significant milestone in strengthening its enforcement operations with the graduation of its officers, from the prestigious Detection Canine Handling Course at the K9 Unit in Langata, Nairobi.

This intensive training equips the officers with specialised skills to work with detection dogs, dramatically enhancing NACADA’s capacity to disrupt drug trafficking networks.

With their newly acquired expertise, these officers will form part of a cutting-edge K9 unit capable of detecting concealed narcotics with precision; a move that significantly boosts national efforts to protect Kenyan communities from the devastating effects of illicit drugs.

During the announcement, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa emphasised the importance of this achievement in safeguarding the country’s future.

“This is not just a certificate; it is a critical investment in our fight against drug traffickers. A well-trained K9 team is a force multiplier, allowing us to sniff out danger, intercept illegal substances, and dismantle criminal supply chains before they reach our neighbourhoods,” said Omerikwa.

He added that enhancing NACADA’s enforcement capacity is part of a broader national strategy to combat substance abuse, especially under the ongoing 100-Day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) led by the Ministry of Interior.

“As drug traffickers adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics, we must stay ahead through innovation and skill development. These officers’ success reflects our commitment to continuously improving how we protect the lives and well-being of Kenyans,” he emphasised.

The graduation of the officers marks a game-changing step in NACADA’s mission, signaling that the war against drug abuse will be fought with sharper tools, smarter strategies, and unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation.