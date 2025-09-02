Separate fires in two Kisumu schools leave heavy losses, student injured

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 2 – Two dormitories at Nyabondo and Onjiko Boys High Schools in Kisumu County were razed by fire overnight, causing panic and heavy losses among students.

At Onjiko Boys, one student was injured while attempting to flee the blaze and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility in Ahero, Nyando Sub-County.

The fire at Onjiko reportedly broke out at around 11pm while students were asleep. Alhough all were evacuated, most of their personal belongings were destroyed.

At Nyabondo, the fire struck at about 4am. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before flames engulfed the dormitory. Fortunately, all students were safely accounted for at the assembly point.

Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo confirmed that investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the incidents.

“Preliminary findings suggest that an electrical fault may have caused the fire at Nyabondo, but this remains under investigation,” he said.

Both fires were contained through the combined efforts of teachers, students, and local residents.

Leparmorijo urged calm, assuring that authorities are working to determine the root cause of the incidents.

The twin fires come barely a week after schools reopened for the third term.