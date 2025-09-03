Connect with us

Schools closed, businesses paralyzed in Mandera as Jubaland forces increase: Senator Roba

Roba described the situation in Mandera as “alarming,” claiming that schools had been shut down, businesses paralyzed, and families displaced.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Mandera Senator Ali Roba has sounded the alarm over the alleged presence of Jubaland forces inside Mandera town, warning that the situation poses a direct threat to Kenya’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

In a statement Wednesday, Roba described the situation in Mandera as “alarming,” claiming that schools had been shut down, businesses paralyzed, and families displaced as Jubaland and Somalia’s federal forces build up weapons and prepare for confrontation.

 “Jubaland forces are now inside Mandera town, literally taking over our community. This is a humiliation of our sovereignty,” Roba said.

“The absurdity of a regional state government fighting its federal government is akin to Mandera County Government declaring war against the Republic of Kenya, yet we are now hosting these foreign forces on our soil.”

Roba cautioned that Kenya’s national interest lies in strengthening its ties with Somalia’s federal government, not in “protecting a rogue state government.”

He accused the government of recklessness and betrayal for allegedly allowing Jubaland troops to operate within Mandera.

“Allowing Jubaland troops to operate in Mandera, putting Kenyan lives and property at mortal risk, is shameful and reckless. Foreign conflicts must be fought on foreign soil, not on the streets of Mandera,” he added.

The senator warned that the government would bear full responsibility for any casualties or destruction arising from the conflict.

He further hinted at possible self-mobilization by local leaders and residents if the state failed to act swiftly.

If the government fails to act immediately and decisively to remove Jubaland forces from Mandera County, we will be forced to mobilize ourselves to defend our people— an outcome that will endanger peace and cause grave international embarrassment for Kenya,” Roba warned.

His remarks came just a few hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed fears of Jubaland forces operating in Mandera, insisting that Kenya’s security agencies remain in control and that there is “no cause for alarm.”

Murkomen said cross-border movements are often the result of civilians fleeing conflict in Somalia and assured that no schools in Mandera are occupied by foreign troops.

 He urged local leaders not to politicize security matters, emphasizing that all complaints are under investigation.

The growing tension has triggered protests in Border Point One village, where residents claim families have been displaced and schools disrupted due to the alleged incursion.

As the standoff deepens, leaders from across the political divide — including former Chief Justice David Maraga and ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua — have also demanded government action, warning that continued foreign presence threatens Kenya’s sovereignty.

