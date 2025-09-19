Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Senate summons Sakaja over status of ECDE and TVET institutions in Nairobi

The Governor, who had been expected to brief Senators on the progress and challenges facing ECDE and VTC programmes in Nairobi, cancelled his appearance at the last minute

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 19 – The Senate Standing Committee on Education has summoned Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after he failed to honour an invitation to appear before it to deliberate on the status of Early Childhood Development Education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training centres in the county.

The Governor, who had been expected to brief Senators on the progress and challenges facing ECDE and VTC programmes in Nairobi, cancelled his appearance at the last minute.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Committee members termed the move as disrespectful to the Senate and contemptuous of its oversight mandate.

“It is high time we implement the Standing Orders of the Senate and enforce the fine, which should be paid from his personal capacity,” said Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu.

“Unfortunately, this is not a surprise to me that he has snubbed the Committee. It is now upon the Senate to take the rightful legal action against the Governor,” added Kajiado Senator Seki Ole Kanar.

“This is about decency and accountability. It is within the Committee’s discretion to summon the Governor,” observed Nominated Senator Margaret Kamar.

“We have no other option but to summon the Governor. As a Committee, we are fully protected by the Constitution,” emphasized Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.

Committee members underscored that Nairobi County, as the capital city, plays a critical role in setting the pace for other counties in implementing devolved education functions.

They insisted that Governor Sakaja must appear before the Senate to provide accountability on budget allocations, staffing, infrastructure, and the overall progress of ECDE and TVET centres.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Oluga rallies investors to back local drug manufacturing as Kenya eyes continental hub status

Speaking at a high-level breakfast meeting organised by Kenya Vision 2030 in partnership with Dalberg, Dr Oluga outlined Kenya’s ambition to build a robust...

1 hour ago

World

Orengo calls for investigation and lifestyle audits as employment scandal hits Siaya

SIAYA, Kenya Sept 18 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for comprehensive investigations into the county’s recent employment scandal, which saw more than 380...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Eric Omondi, Babu Owino among 50 nominees Strategic Business & Leadership Awards 2025

Speaking during the launch of the SBLA 2025, Samuel Njari, CEO of Strategic Nest Corporation, emphasized that the awards are based on tangible contributions...

9 hours ago

JOBS

CS Murkomen assures Kenyans of fair and transparent police recruitment exercise

"We will not allow the recruitment process to go to the highest bidder. This exercise must be above board,” CS Murkomen affirmed.

13 hours ago

Headlines

United Opposition Alliance Faces Major Test in Malava By-Election

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has called on coalition partners, including the Democratic Citizens Party (DCP), to rally behind Panyako in a show of...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Govt boosts patrols on Lake Victoria Amid fishermen disputes

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced plans to revamp security operations on Lake Victoria in a bid to...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Nairobi county shortlists 8 candidates for six borough managers

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the managers will act as direct links between the county government and residents, helping to capture priorities specific to each...

20 hours ago

County News

Government to Spend KSh648 Million to Replace Asbestos Water Pipes in Tetu

The upgrade is expected not only to enhance water supply in the area but also to reduce maintenance costs, thanks to the longevity of...

22 hours ago