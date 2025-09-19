Senate summons Sakaja over status of ECDE and TVET institutions in Nairobi



NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 19 – The Senate Standing Committee on Education has summoned Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after he failed to honour an invitation to appear before it to deliberate on the status of Early Childhood Development Education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training centres in the county.

The Governor, who had been expected to brief Senators on the progress and challenges facing ECDE and VTC programmes in Nairobi, cancelled his appearance at the last minute.

Committee members termed the move as disrespectful to the Senate and contemptuous of its oversight mandate.

“It is high time we implement the Standing Orders of the Senate and enforce the fine, which should be paid from his personal capacity,” said Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu.

“Unfortunately, this is not a surprise to me that he has snubbed the Committee. It is now upon the Senate to take the rightful legal action against the Governor,” added Kajiado Senator Seki Ole Kanar.

“This is about decency and accountability. It is within the Committee’s discretion to summon the Governor,” observed Nominated Senator Margaret Kamar.

“We have no other option but to summon the Governor. As a Committee, we are fully protected by the Constitution,” emphasized Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.

Committee members underscored that Nairobi County, as the capital city, plays a critical role in setting the pace for other counties in implementing devolved education functions.

They insisted that Governor Sakaja must appear before the Senate to provide accountability on budget allocations, staffing, infrastructure, and the overall progress of ECDE and TVET centres.