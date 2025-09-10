Senate seeks public views on Constitutional (Amendment) Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – The Senate is inviting public views on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to strengthen devolution, clarify the roles of Parliament, and enhance service delivery to the people.

The Bill intends to make the Senate a co-equal to the National Assembly by requiring that most bills be considered and passed by both houses.

“In addition, the Bill proposes to provide a system of accountability at the national and county levels of government particularly with regard to the allocation and utilization of resources allocated by, and to, the respective levels of government,” read the Bill co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo

Through the Bill the Senate wants to have a direct role in the national budget-making process and in the approval of key state officers like the Controller of Budget and Auditor-General.

If the Bill is approved, it will establish a constitutionally protected County Assembly Fund to ensure financial independence for county legislatures.

The Constitution bars the Senate from handling money bills – legislation that primarily deals with financial matters such as taxation, public expenditure, or borrowing.

Under the existing framework, only the National Assembly can introduce and process money bills, a limitation that senators argue has marginalised their legislative role.

The proposed amendment seeks to transform the Senate into a true upper house, with expanded veto powers over legislation, the national budget and decisions by the National Assembly.

The Senate will have a formal role in the budget-making process, including approval of the national government’s budget.

It also aims to give the Senate oversight authority over the vetting of state officers – such as Cabinet Secretaries – and a broader role in shaping national fiscal policy.