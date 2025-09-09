Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate clarifies Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill does not extend term limits

Senate said the allegations were “incorrect and misleading,” emphasizing that the Bill neither alters term limits for elective offices nor proposes the creation of new executive positions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – The Senate has dismissed claims circulating in sections of civil society that the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to extend the terms of the President, Governors, Members of Parliament, and Members of County Assemblies.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Senate said the allegations were “incorrect and misleading,” emphasizing that the Bill neither alters term limits for elective offices nor proposes the creation of new executive positions.

“This information is incorrect. A review of the official Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, shows that the claims being made are false,” the Senate clarified.

The Senate’s clarification comes after rights groups, including Vocal Africa, accused Parliament of attempting to “smuggle in” amendments that would lengthen terms of elected leaders and create a Prime Minister’s office.

“It’s back to the streets. Again. They’ve brought a bill that proposes to extend the terms of the President, MPs, MCAs and Governors from 5 to 7 years and create the Office of a Prime Minister appointed by the President. Stop this nonsense of amending the constitution,” Vocal Africa said in a statement.

To set the record straight, the Senate explained that the Bill does not propose extending the term of office for the President, Governors, MPs, or MCAs from five to seven years.

 It does not amend any constitutional articles dealing with term limits.

 Contrary to reports, the Senate noted that the Bill makes no provision for the establishment of a Prime Minister or any new office within the executive.

The Bill makes no mention of creating the Office of a Prime Minister or any other new position within the executive branch,” the Senate said.

The Senate said the Bill’s primary objective is to strengthen devolution and enhance the oversight role of Parliament.

The proposals include; elevating the Senate to a co-equal chamber with the National Assembly by ensuring most legislation is considered and passed by both houses and granting it direct input in the budget-making process and approval of key state officers such as the Auditor-General and Controller of Budget.

Also, in the proposal is the establishment of a constitutionally protected County Assembly Fund to guarantee financial independence for county legislatures.

“This Bill focuses on fixing procedural issues in Parliament to better support county governments, not on altering term limits or the structure of the executive, “the statement read.

