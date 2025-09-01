Second Kenyan officer dies in Haiti as MSS Mission confirms fatal road accident

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 — A Kenyan police officer serving under the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has died following a road accident at the Pélerin 9 area, marking the second death since the country deployed personnel to the Caribbean nation to help restore order amid gang violence.

According to an MSS statement, the accident occurred on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at around 5:00 p.m. Haitian time (2:00 a.m. Monday, Kenyan time), during a recovery operation involving two MaxxPro armored vehicles.

 One of the vehicles crashed into a wall while towing another, which then overturned.

“Tragically, fatalities have been reported, possibly including both civilians and MSS personnel, while several others sustained serious injuries,” said Jack Ombaka, MSS Spokesperson.

The National Police Service (NPS) later confirmed the death of a Kenyan officer in the incident.

The officer’s next of kin have already been notified.

“During the towing process, the unfortunate accident happened, which also claimed the lives of two civilians and injured eight other MSS officers,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in a statement.

The MSS commended members of the local community who rushed to assist with rescue efforts immediately after the crash.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made in collaboration with the Haitian National Police (HNP) to repatriate the fallen officer’s body to Kenya.

The NPS expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated Kenya’s commitment to the mission in Haiti.

“As a service, we remain committed to establishing lasting peace and security for the people of Haiti,” Nyaga added.

Kenya deployed hundreds of officers to Haiti in July 2025 to lead the UN-backed multinational mission aimed at curbing rampant gang violence.

Kenya currently leads the MSS with 800 officers deployed since June 2024, and another contingent expected within two months.

