Second Africa Climate Summit Kicks off in Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sep 8 – The Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) officially opened Monday in Addis Ababa, bringing together African leaders, policymakers, and global climate partners to chart a path toward a greener and more resilient continent.

Among the leaders in attendance are Kenyan President William Ruto, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and several heads of state from across the continent.

The three-day summit, running from September 8–10, is co-hosted by the Government of Ethiopia and the African Union Commission (AUC).

In his welcoming message, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the summit as a “landmark gathering” that underscores Africa’s aspirations for climate resilience and sustainable prosperity.

He emphasized the continent’s leadership in advancing Africa-led climate solutions.

“Guided by Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and rooted in the principles of multilateralism, ACS2 will highlight proven Africa-led climate solutions and the continent’s bold efforts to re-green its landscapes—laying the groundwork to effectively address the impacts of climate change and greener development,” Abiy said.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf echoed this sentiment, calling the summit a decisive moment for the continent.

He said ACS2 would build on the momentum of the inaugural summit held in Nairobi in 2023, which amplified Africa’s collective voice on climate action.

Themed “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development,” ACS2 is expected to focus on bridging Africa’s climate finance shortfall, advancing nature-based and technological solutions, and aligning the continent’s priorities ahead of COP30.

Delegates will also deliberate on strategies to strengthen climate justice, promote green economies, and scale up investment in renewable energy and reforestation initiatives.

The summit comes at a critical time when Africa faces intensifying climate impacts, including droughts, floods, and food insecurity, while contributing the least to global emissions.

Leaders hope the gathering will not only spotlight Africa’s climate ambitions but also secure meaningful international commitments to support its transition.