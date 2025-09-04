Rwanda partners with CRBC to launch Africa’s first self-flying taxi

Connect with us

Officials say the initiative positions Rwanda as a continental hub for testing and implementing advanced aviation technology.

KIGALI, Rwanda, Sep 3 – Rwanda is set to make aviation history by debuting Africa’s first-ever public flight of a self-flying electric air taxi during the Aviation Africa 2025 Summit in Kigali on September 4–5.

The Government of Rwanda has partnered with the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and EHang Holdings Limited, a global leader in urban air mobility technology, to showcase the EH216-S electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement Wednesday that the pilotless aircraft will conduct a live demonstration, marking the continent’s first public flight of its kind.

Building on its pioneering success in drone delivery services, the country aims to attract investors and technology partners to strengthen its emerging Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) ecosystem — designed to ease traffic congestion, connect remote communities, and create sustainable transport alternatives.

“Rwanda is actively building a future where our cities are more connected and our economy is more dynamic through innovative transport solutions,” said Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure.

“Our partnership with CRBC provides a strong foundation to bring in new technologies and expertise. By collaborating on this historic flight, we are not only showcasing the future of aviation but also demonstrating our dedication to fostering a safe, progressive regulatory environment for Advanced Air Mobility.'”

CRBC welcomed the collaboration, describing it as a milestone for Africa’s aviation future.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Rwanda to support their vision of becoming a pioneer in aviation technology,” said Huang Qilin, Director General of CRBC Rwanda Office.

Qilin stated that the collaboration is a testament CRBC’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to Africa.

“Leveraging our global network and engineering strength, we look forward to working with Rwanda to explore the potential of the low-altitude economy and create new models for innovative development across the continent.”

CRBC, one of China’s earliest state-owned enterprises with operations in more than 70 countries, is renowned for large-scale infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, ports, and airports.

EHang, listed on Nasdaq, is widely recognized as the world’s leading urban air mobility platform company.

Its EH216-S eVTOL aircraft is already certified and operational in several countries, offering a glimpse into the future of pilotless air travel.

