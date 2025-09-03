President Ruto recieves creditials from 9 new envoys to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – President William Ruto has received and accepted the credentials of nine envoys beginning their tour of duty in Kenya at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

The envoys pledged to build on the strong ties between Kenya and their respective nations for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

On his part, President Ruto pledged to work with the ambassadors in advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They were Ambassadors Tyas Baskoro Her Witjaksono Adji (Indonesia), Jaime Alejandro (Spain), Riina-Riikka Heikka (Finland), Maroš Mitrík (Slovak), Dzmitry Krasouski (Belarus), and Leon Francois Yandouma (Congo)

Others were Ambassadors Håkan Åkesson (Sweden), Gideon Behar (Israel), and Mr Joshua Brebner Tabah, the High Commissioner of Canada.

Ambassador Adji of Indonesia has 32 years of distinguished service in international affairs. His previous assignments were in East Timor, Japan, the Indonesian Mission to the United Nations in New York, and the Netherlands.

Now, he is concurrently accredited to Uganda, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as serving as Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat in Nairobi.

Adji said he is committed to strengthening relations between Kenya and Indonesia in areas of shared interest during his tenure, noting that the potential between the two nations is vast.

“By working together in the blue economy, mining, transportation and defence, among others, we can unlock new opportunities and contribute to a just and harmonious world,” he said.

Ambassador Alejandro of Spain, a career diplomat since 2006, has served in the Spanish embassies in Chile, Israel, South Africa and Mozambique.

He said he is keen on working to strengthen the existing relations between Kenya and Spain.

Ambassador Heikka of Finland was previously Finland’s envoy to Nepal. She has also served at the Embassy of Finland in Washington DC, the Permanent Mission of Finland to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna, and the Mission of Finland to NATO in Brussels.

Ambassador Heikka said relations between Kenya and Finland are excellent, active, comprehensive and ambitious.

“During my tenure, I will do the utmost to uphold and deepen our relations in a meaningful way,” she said.

Ambassador Mitrik of the Slovak Republic has served in postings in Uzbekistan and Belarus.

For the past three years, he has served as director of the Department of Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid.

Ambassador Mitrik said he will focus on building pragmatic and mutually beneficial partnerships across all fields of cooperation.

Ambassador Tabah of Canada has served as head of cooperation at the Embassy to Colombia, Counsellor for Humanitarian Affairs at the Permanent Mission in Geneva and, most recently, as ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The High Commissioner said Canada is keen on strengthening collaboration for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

He added that he is eager to encourage private sector collaboration to unlock its full potential.

“The well-being of our people is linked to the strength of our economies and this is the top priority of your (President Ruto) government and my own,” he said.

Ambassador Krasouski of Belarus is a highly experienced economist. Since June 2020, he has served as Director of the National Agency for Investment and Privatisation.

He said he is committed to strengthening relations between Kenya and Belarus in trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Yandouma of Congo, until his appointment, was defence attaché of the Republic of Congo and chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the Congo to the Republic of South Africa. He has been a career soldier at the Ministry of National Defence since 1982.

Ambassador Åkesson of Sweden served as the envoy of Sweden to France (also accredited to Monaco) and has served as Director-General for Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ambassador said Kenya and Sweden are close friends, marking over 60 years of strong relations. He noted that Kenya and Sweden continue to work hand in hand at multilateral forums to promote peace and prosperity in line with the United Nations Charter.

Ambassador Behar of Israel, until his appointment, was Israel’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Sustainability in charge of Israel’s climate foreign policy.

A career diplomat with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1994, he has served in numerous posts, including as ambassador to Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Cape Verde Republic.

The Israeli ambassador said he is committed to building on the strong and friendly relations that already exist between his country and Kenya, and to strengthening them further.

He said he is eager to work closely with the Kenya Government in advancing cooperation on pressing global challenges, especially environmental protection and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

“These are areas of growing urgency that call for bold joint action,” he said.