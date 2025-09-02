Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Social Health Insurance (SHA) replaced National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: Govt to cover SHA cost for 1.5mn Kenyans unable to pay

The President said that the payment mechanisms will begin next week following the completion of a successful identification process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will pay Social Health Authority (SHA) fees for 1.5 million Kenyans who are unable to afford the scheme.

The President said Tuesday that the payment mechanisms will begin next week following the completion of a successful identification process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On August 29, Ruto explained that the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that no Kenyan is left behind in the rollout of universal health coverage.

He pointed out that those who have the ability to pay are contributing 2.75 per cent of their income, making the scheme equitable. Consequently, the government has been collecting enough funds to cater for those who cannot afford it.

“The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) was discriminatory. Mama Mboga used to pay KSh500, the equivalent of 10 per cent of their income. I used to pay KSh1,700, which was equivalent to 0.01 per cent of my salary. This was unjust,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Meru County at State House, Nairobi, on Friday.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, MPs and MCAs attended.

The President said SHA has so far registered 25.8 million Kenyans compared with the defunct NHIF, which had seven million members. 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA-led Multi-Agency Blitz Wipes Out Massive Illicit Brew Operation in Kisumu

Acting on intelligence, the team stormed multiple hideouts, uncovering a sprawling illegal enterprise.

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors meet CS Duale amid storm over UHC staff absorption

The meeting follows a directive by Duale that 7,414 UHC staff, cleared through a recent verification exercise, be absorbed into permanent and pensionable terms.

51 minutes ago

Africa

Kenya hosts inaugural Djibouti code of conduct working Group 3 workshop in Mombasa

KDF said that the Working Group 3—focused on operational cooperation and coordination at sea.

58 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Sets Out Candidate Rules Ahead of Nov 27 By-Elections

Aspirants must meet citizenship requirements, pay nomination fees, and in the case of independent candidates, submit lists of supporters with copies of identity cards.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury, EACC, PPRA lead in govt e-procurement compliance: Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The National Treasury is leading in e-procurement compliance that is expected to save the country between Sh50–85 billion every...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Ministry hands over 1,188 fraud files to DCI in major crackdown

This followed an intensive forensic review and a comprehensive digital audit that led to the closure of 1,300 health facilities.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors urge govt to withdraw e-procurement circular

The council noted that the lack of adequate sensitization and training had paralyzed procurement processes, particularly in critical sectors such as health.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt unveils Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS and Syndemic Diseases

PS Ouma Oluga said the updated policy reflects the shifting health landscape and provides an integrated, inclusive framework to address HIV alongside coexisting conditions.

20 hours ago