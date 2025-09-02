Ruto: Govt to cover SHA cost for 1.5mn Kenyans unable to pay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will pay Social Health Authority (SHA) fees for 1.5 million Kenyans who are unable to afford the scheme.

The President said Tuesday that the payment mechanisms will begin next week following the completion of a successful identification process.

On August 29, Ruto explained that the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that no Kenyan is left behind in the rollout of universal health coverage.

He pointed out that those who have the ability to pay are contributing 2.75 per cent of their income, making the scheme equitable. Consequently, the government has been collecting enough funds to cater for those who cannot afford it.

“The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) was discriminatory. Mama Mboga used to pay KSh500, the equivalent of 10 per cent of their income. I used to pay KSh1,700, which was equivalent to 0.01 per cent of my salary. This was unjust,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Meru County at State House, Nairobi, on Friday.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, MPs and MCAs attended.

The President said SHA has so far registered 25.8 million Kenyans compared with the defunct NHIF, which had seven million members.