Ruto further criticized politicians and some religious leaders for what he described as openly encouraging violent demonstrations/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto dismisses Gachagua’s State House Visits’ remarks, says within mandate

His remarks came after Gachagua accused him of using State House forums as avenues for illicit dealings under the guise of mobilization.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto has defended ongoing State House meetings, dismissing criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that the gatherings are breeding grounds for corruption.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Saturday, where he hosted more than 10,000 teachers, Ruto maintained that inviting leaders and professionals to State House is within his mandate as the Head of State.

“We must stop partisan and sectional things, it is possible for all of us to do well,” Ruto said.  “This is not about a political side, this is about Kenya.”

His remarks came after Gachagua accused him of using State House forums as avenues for illicit dealings under the guise of mobilization.

The former Deputy President further faulted Ruto’s leadership, arguing that little tangible development had been achieved since he took office.

Gachagua also warned of a scheme to divide the Mount Kenya region, urging residents to remain steadfast and reject leaders he described as “selfish and working with distractors to undermine unity.”

In recent weeks, Ruto has hosted a wide range of groups at State House, including politicians, professional bodies, and civil society representatives, as part of what he terms a drive to foster inclusivity and national dialogue.

