Ruto buys 885kg Chianina cow for Sh1mn at Mombasa ASK Show

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – President William Ruto on Thursday bought a 885-kilogram Chianina cow for Sh1 million at the Mombasa International Agriculture Society of Kenya (ASK) Show livestock auction.

The cow, a Chianina breed, imported from South Africa, was the highlight of the livestock auction and attracted competitive bidding from top leaders present.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi kicked off the contest with a Sh300,000 offer before Ruto pushed it to Sh400,000.

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir then raised the bid to Sh500,000, with Kingi topping it at Sh550,000.

Abdullswamad then countered with Sh600,000, prompting Ruto to place a Sh700,000 bid.

Ruto, Kingi, Abdullswamad, Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya conversed briefly, after which Mvurya announced they had raised the bid to Sh1 million, securing the prized bull for the Head of State.

The Chianina, white in colour, is one of the oldest breeds of cattle, raised mainly for beef and originates from Italy.

The head of state had earlier bid Sh200,000 for a Santa Gertrudis bull weighing 679kg, which was later bought by CS Mvurya for Sh350,000.