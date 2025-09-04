Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto buys 885kg Chianina cow for Sh1mn at Mombasa ASK Show

The cow, a Chianina breed, imported from South Africa, was the highlight of the livestock auction.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – President William Ruto on Thursday bought a 885-kilogram Chianina cow for Sh1 million at the Mombasa International Agriculture Society of Kenya (ASK) Show livestock auction.

The cow, a Chianina breed, imported from South Africa, was the highlight of the livestock auction and attracted competitive bidding from top leaders present.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi kicked off the contest with a Sh300,000 offer before Ruto pushed it to Sh400,000.

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir then raised the bid to Sh500,000, with Kingi topping it at Sh550,000.

Abdullswamad then countered with Sh600,000, prompting Ruto to place a Sh700,000 bid.

Ruto, Kingi, Abdullswamad, Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya conversed briefly, after which Mvurya announced they had raised the bid to Sh1 million, securing the prized bull for the Head of State.

The Chianina, white in colour, is one of the oldest breeds of cattle, raised mainly for beef and originates from Italy.

The head of state had earlier bid Sh200,000 for a Santa Gertrudis bull weighing 679kg, which was later bought by CS Mvurya for Sh350,000.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA War on Narcotics and Illicit Brews Intensifies in Kakamega

It culminated in the arrest of John Lisulu, the alleged main supplier of cannabis sativa to students of Sigalagala National Polytechnic.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I lost 12 Relatives to Mackenzie’s Cult, Witness tells court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – A 60-year-old man on Thursday gave an emotional testimony before Tononoka Children’s court on how he lost nearly his...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KeNHA reopens Nakuru–Eldoret Highway after sinkhole repairs

KeNHA confirmed that normal traffic flow has been restored at the affected section near the Eveready Roundabout.

3 hours ago

Kenya

CAJ, IPOA forge joint strategy to address citizens’ complaints, strengthen oversight

Among the key resolutions was the establishment of a joint, countrywide programme aimed at raising awareness among citizens.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ganze Children’s Officer Recounts Rescue of 3 Children Linked to Cult Practices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – The 58th prosecution witness in the Shakahola massacre trial on Thursday described how children were withdrawn from schools and...

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Henry Tanui takes over as new Hustler Fund CEO

Tanui who is an experienced financial services professional with over 24 years in the industry, takes over from Elizabeth Nkukuu, who has been heading...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Ex-Unctad chief Kituyi to head United Opposition Secretariat

The appointment, confirmed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, follows a meeting of opposition leaders at the Wiper Party headquarters.

13 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Nebraska Sign Landmark MoU to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Speaking at State House Nairobi, the President noted that the bilateral relationship between the two nations is anchored in robust trade frameworks such as...

14 hours ago