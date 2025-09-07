Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Ruto and Barbados PM Mottley urge UNSC to give urgent guidance on future of Haiti MSS mission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley have urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently provide guidance on the future of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti, whose mandate is set to expire next month.

The two leaders made the call on Sunday during the second Africa-CARICOM Summit held at the UN offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where discussions centred on security in Haiti, reparatory justice, climate financing and global debt reform.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement issued after the summit, President Ruto said Africa and the Caribbean were united in pressing for historical redress and a fairer global order.

“The united call by Africa and the Caribbean for reparatory justice is a decisive step in restoring dignity, honour, resilience, and correcting the injustices of history,” he said.

He proposed strengthening the joint Africa-CARICOM platform on reparations.“To drive this vision forward, Kenya proposes strengthening the Africa-CARICOM Reparations Working Group by mobilising greater support and resources,”President Ruto said.

Ruto also urged the United Nations to formally embrace the cause of reparatory justice while addressing debt and accountability for past pledges.

“We further call for the United Nations to recognise reparatory justice, take action to confront the crushing weight of unfair debt, and a commitment to turn every pledge into real and lasting change for present and future generations,” he said.

Kenya has taken a frontline role in the Haiti mission, offering to lead the MSS force tasked with stabilising the Caribbean nation, which has been beset by gang violence and political turmoil.

But with the UNSC mandate close to expiry, Nairobi and its partners are pushing for urgent clarity on the way forward.

The Addis Ababa summit also reinforced calls for stronger ties between Africa and the Caribbean, with leaders framing the partnership as a vehicle for advancing common interests in global decision-making forums.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Policeman shoots dead 2 bodaboda riders in Thika road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – A police officer has shot death two motorcycle riders in a confrontation near Makongeni police station in Thika Town...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Dalmas Otieno as a visionary leader

In his condolence message, the head of state stated that Otieno served the nation  with honour, integrity, and distinction.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula mourns Dalmas Otieno as a principled leader

Wetangula lauded Otieno’s calm demeanor, intellect, and ability to bridge divides.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno is dead

According to his family, he passed away on Sunday in Nairobi.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK defends LSK president Faith Odhiambo following media attacks

MCK described the criticism as unfair and in bad faith, urging journalists to allow Odhiambo and other appointees to serve before passing judgment.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Affirms Opposition’s Unity in Push Against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the Opposition remains united in its efforts to remove President William...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Settles on Leonard Muriuki for Mbeere North By-Election

Muriuki is expected to receive his official nomination certificate next week as the ruling party moves to consolidate support in the constituency.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Migori leaders renew calls for State Lodge construction in region

The proposal, initially fronted by former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, is rapidly gaining support from local leaders

7 hours ago