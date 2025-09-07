Ruto and Barbados PM Mottley urge UNSC to give urgent guidance on future of Haiti MSS mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley have urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently provide guidance on the future of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti, whose mandate is set to expire next month.

The two leaders made the call on Sunday during the second Africa-CARICOM Summit held at the UN offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where discussions centred on security in Haiti, reparatory justice, climate financing and global debt reform.

In a statement issued after the summit, President Ruto said Africa and the Caribbean were united in pressing for historical redress and a fairer global order.

“The united call by Africa and the Caribbean for reparatory justice is a decisive step in restoring dignity, honour, resilience, and correcting the injustices of history,” he said.

He proposed strengthening the joint Africa-CARICOM platform on reparations.“To drive this vision forward, Kenya proposes strengthening the Africa-CARICOM Reparations Working Group by mobilising greater support and resources,”President Ruto said.

Ruto also urged the United Nations to formally embrace the cause of reparatory justice while addressing debt and accountability for past pledges.

“We further call for the United Nations to recognise reparatory justice, take action to confront the crushing weight of unfair debt, and a commitment to turn every pledge into real and lasting change for present and future generations,” he said.

Kenya has taken a frontline role in the Haiti mission, offering to lead the MSS force tasked with stabilising the Caribbean nation, which has been beset by gang violence and political turmoil.

But with the UNSC mandate close to expiry, Nairobi and its partners are pushing for urgent clarity on the way forward.

The Addis Ababa summit also reinforced calls for stronger ties between Africa and the Caribbean, with leaders framing the partnership as a vehicle for advancing common interests in global decision-making forums.