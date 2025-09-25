Connect with us

Mathira legislator Eric Wamumbi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto allies, Gachagua camp clash over empowerment forums in Nyeri

The row has been fueled by criticism that the much-publicized initiatives are doing little to uplift locals economically, with some beneficiaries reportedly leaving with as little as Sh600.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 25 — A bitter political storm is brewing in Nyeri County between Members of Parliament allied to President William Ruto and those loyal to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over a series of empowerment forums.

During the events, Nyeri MPs allied to Ruto, led by Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and Senator Wahome Wamatinga, defended the forums, saying they are meant to ensure Nyeri residents benefit from the government they overwhelmingly supported in 2022.

“As leaders, we have joined hands to ensure every constituency, including those represented by our political rivals, benefits from government projects. We are here to listen to the electorate’s needs and channel them to the government. We are not interested in politics,” said Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi.

Development vs politics

Wamumbi added that the forums are centered on development, not politics, and that is why leaders are traversing all six constituencies.

His sentiments were echoed by Senator Wamatinga, who stressed the importance of grounding development at the grassroots.

“As elected leaders, we must empower the common citizen and understand their development needs so we can unlock stalled projects. That is why these forums are important,” Wamatinga said.

However, Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia dismissed the forums, branding them “cheap public stunts” designed to hoodwink the electorate.

“These forums are worthless. Those holding them are only interested in misleading our people and staging praise-and-worship rallies for their master. They won’t bring meaningful development,” Kaguchia said, adding that development does not require “handouts and food tokens.”

Some women leaders, who spoke to Capital News on condition of anonymity, criticized the adequacy of the funds disbursed.

“We have attended these so-called ‘game-changer’ forums, but in some cases, groups share as little as Sh600. How will that spur development?” one leader questioned.

On the other hand, youthful Nyeri politician Jari Beba defended the initiative, arguing that it keeps leaders in touch with the electorate.

“Many leaders vanish from the grassroots after elections. But through these forums, they engage with constituents and understand their problems,” said Beba.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is scheduled to preside over a similar empowerment forum in Othaya on Friday.

