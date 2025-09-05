Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US Senator Marco Rubio is head of a subcommittee dealing with democracy and human rights in the Western Hemisphere

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Rubio says US will ‘blow up’ foreign crime groups if needed

“Now they’re gonna help us find these people and blow them up, if that’s what it takes,” Rubio said during a visit to Ecuador

Published

QUITO, Sept 5 – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the US will “blow up” foreign crime groups if needed, possibly in collaboration with other countries.

“Now they’re gonna help us find these people and blow them up, if that’s what it takes,” Rubio said during a visit to Ecuador.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also announced the US will designate two of Ecuador’s largest criminal gangs, Los Lobos and Los Choneros, as foreign terrorist organisations.

The comments come days after US forces carried out a strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea.

The White House says it killed 11 drug-traffickers, though it did not release their identities.

Asked whether smugglers coming from US allies, like Mexico and Ecuador, could face “unilateral execution” from US forces, Rubio said “co-operative governments” would help identify smugglers.

“The president has said he wants to wage war on these groups because they’ve been waging war on us for 30 years and no-one has responded.

“But there’s no need to do that in many cases with the friendly governments, because the friendly governments are going to help us.”

The Ecuadorian and Mexican governments have not said they would assist with military strikes.

In the wake of Tuesday’s strike on the vessel in the southern Caribbean, President Donald Trump said the military operation had targeted members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as they transported illegal narcotics towards the US.

Legal experts told BBC Verify the strike may have violated international human rights and maritime law.

Late on Thursday, the defence department accused two Venezuelan military aircraft of flying near a US vessel in a “highly provocative move designed to interfere with our counter narco-terror operations”. Venezuela is yet to respond to the claim.

Also on Thursday, Rubio announced Washington would issue $13.5m (£10m) in security aid and $6m in drone technology to help Ecuador crack down on drug trafficking.

Violence in Ecuador has soared in recent years as criminal gangs battle for control over lucrative cocaine routes

According to government data, about 70% of the world’s cocaine now passes through Ecuador in transit from neighbouring producing countries, like Colombia and Peru, to markets in the US, Europe and Asia.

This designation was desired by the Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who described his clampdown on criminal gangs as a “war.”

In an interview with the BBC earlier this year, he said he would be “glad” if the US considered Los Lobos and Los Choneros, as terrorist groups because “that’s what they really are”.

He also said he wanted US and European armies to join his fight.

Noboa is trying to change Ecuador’s constitution to allow foreign military bases in the country again – after the last US one was closed in 2009.

The designation means the US can target the assets and properties of anyone associated with the groups and share intelligence with the Ecuadorian government without limitations so it could take “potentially lethal” actions.

Soaring cartel violence in Ecuador has been a driver behind migration from the South American country to the US, too.

According to immigration law experts, it is unclear whether designating cartels as terrorist organisations may help or hinder their victims who seek asylum in the US.

On the one hand, it may mean they are now considered victims of “terrorism’, but on the other hand some fear those who have had to pay extortions to gangs could be penalised for ‘materially supporting’ them.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

US blocks Palestinian leader from attending UN meeting in New York

The ban comes as France leads international efforts to recognise a state of Palestine at the session - a move Donald Trump's administration has...

6 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s command of Haiti Security Mission uncertain amid US push for UN Force

US Deputy Chief of Mission Kimberly Penland praised Kenya for stepping in at a critical moment to prevent the collapse of the Haitian state,...

August 24, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Ruto, Rubio rally efforts to anchor Kenya–US ties on trade and investment

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to broaden bilateral ties beyond security and diplomacy, anchoring the relationship on trade, investment, and shared...

August 20, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Ruto roots for UN Support Office to back Kenya-led Haiti security mission in a call with Rubio

The conversation comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain the multinational mission in Haiti.

August 20, 2025

DIPLOMACY

US asks China to stop Iran from closing Strait of Hormuz

His comments came after Iran's state-run Press TV reported that parliament had approved a plan to close the Strait but added that the final...

June 23, 2025

KENYA US RELATIONS

Mudavadi, Rubio Push for Stronger Kenya – US Trade ties

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also briefed Rubio on ongoing peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

May 8, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Washington DC for high-level talks with US officials

Mudavadi is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday for discussions aimed at strengthening the Kenya-US partnership in key areas,...

May 6, 2025

DIPLOMACY

South African ambassador ‘no longer welcome’ in US, Rubio says

In a post on X, Rubio accused Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool of hating America and President Donald Trump.

March 15, 2025