NATIONAL NEWS

Rachel Ruto Rallies Africa’s Leaders to Prioritize Clean Cooking at Africa Climate Summit

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sep 10 – First Lady, Rachel Ruto, has called for urgent, decisive action to close Africa’s $4 billion annual financing gap for clean cooking, describing it as “the smartest investment we can make in humanity.”

Speaking during a high-level side event at the Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) in Addis Ababa, the First Lady warned that nearly one billion people in sub-Saharan Africa still rely on firewood and charcoal, exposing families to toxic smoke that claims over 800,000 lives annually, including 200,000 children under the age of five.

“This is not just about stoves and fuels, it is about dignity, survival, and opportunity. Every day we wait, lives are lost and hopes deferred,” Mrs. Ruto said.

“By 2030, let Africa be celebrated as the continent that turned smoke-filled kitchens into engines of health, equity, and prosperity.”

Through her office, more than 4,000 women have already been trained as clean cooking ambassadors, with plans to scale the program to community health promoters across Kenya’s 47 counties.

“When women lead, transformation follows,” she added.

Her remarks were echoed by Rachel Kyte, UK Special Envoy on Climate, who stressed the need for both financing and inclusion: “Between now and COP30, we must accelerate progress on clean cooking. We need to put more cash in the hands of women who will advocate for clean cooking. A billion women is a powerful market. Yet we still do not listen to their voices, when we do, product development leaps forward. The UK will continue to support clean cooking and Africa’s green growth.”

Former Ghanaian Second Lady Samira Bawumia underscored the scale of resources required: “We need about $40 billion for sectors that are affected by clean cooking, including health, and education. This is an investment in Africa’s future, not a cost.”

Mozambique’s delegation highlighted progress at the policy level, announcing the approval of a biomass and LPG strategy to expand access to clean fuels.

They have also proposed tax waivers for clean cooking fuels.

Meanwhile, Mark Napier, CEO FSD Africa, noted that political leadership is as critical as finance: “For too long, clean cooking has been an afterthought. Today, we are putting it at the forefront. But I can count only seven African Heads of State who truly prioritize clean cooking. We need more political goodwill and commitment.”

The First Lady’s call aligns with continental commitments adopted at the first Africa Climate Summit in 2023, including the AU Nairobi Declaration, which recognized clean cooking as a priority for Africa’s just transition.

As Mrs. Ruto concluded: “This is solvable. Let us lead boldly and together champion a future where no child suffers for the simple act of eating a meal.”

