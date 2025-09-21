Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni/FILE/Ojwang Joe

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Health PS urges tougher tobacco control amid rising addiction risks

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said lax enforcement has allowed cigarettes, shisha, and e-cigarettes to proliferate not just in towns but increasingly in rural communities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 — The Ministry of Health has called for stricter enforcement of tobacco control laws, warning that the unchecked spread of tobacco and nicotine products is exposing families and young people to serious health risks.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said lax enforcement has allowed cigarettes, shisha, and e-cigarettes to proliferate not just in towns but increasingly in rural communities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The menace of drugs continues to threaten families and especially the youth in our households. Illicit brews remain very persistent and this is a danger even to our health,” she noted.

Speaking in Kirinyaga during an engagement with clergy on curbing tobacco use among the youth, Muthoni called for stronger collaboration between the Ministry, religious leaders, and community gatekeepers to counter the trend.

“It is important to note that MoH has picked this with a lot of concern and the key message we want to tell our people is that tobacco is actually the gateway substance often used by the youth, introducing them to alcohol, bhang and many other hard drugs,” the PS explained.

Secondary smokers

She noted that tobacco use within schools and homes is a growing threat, with children increasingly exposed as secondary smokers.

The Ministry, she added, is pushing for zero tolerance to tobacco and nicotine products in learning institutions and households.

“The enforcement of rules against tobacco and nicotine use in public has relaxed. There must [be] a reawakening to ensure they [are] implemented at all levels,” Muthoni said, hinting at a national crackdown on shisha and electronic cigarettes, which she said are becoming commonplace in villages.

On Community Health Promoters (CHPs), the PS reiterated they remain apolitical and should focus exclusively on advancing the government’s preventive health agenda.

She added that the ministry will equip CHPs with accurate information on the Social Health Insurance (SHI) to counter widespread misinformation in rural areas on access to medical services and benefits from registration and contributions.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors Reject MoH Proposal, Demand Sustainable Funding for UHC Staff

The standoff emerged during a Tuesday meeting between county chiefs and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

September 2, 2025

Capital Health

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni Leads Kenya Delegation to COMESA Health Ministers Meeting in Lusaka

The two-day conference brings together health ministers and senior officials from across the COMESA region to agree on coordinated approaches for local manufacturing of...

August 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 12,900 Nairobi employers flagged for SHA non-compliance

PS Oluga said the government is targeting recovery of over Sh21 billion from non-compliant employers across the country.

June 23, 2025

Capital Health

Ministry of Health vows to press on with nicotine crackdown

Speaking in Kirinyaga County during a sensitization forum, Muthoni emphasized the health risks posed by nicotine and rallied support for the upcoming Quality of...

June 8, 2025

Capital Health

MoH urges sustained vigilance against tobacco, deceptive industry practices

According to the 2022 Tobacco and Drug Abuse Survey (TADSAS), tobacco use among adults aged 15 to 65 has declined to 8.5 per cent,...

May 29, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

MoH urges CoG to submit verified UHC staff returns for May payroll processing

The statement came as hundreds of UHC staff took to the streets of Nairobi demanding permanent employment, payment of outstanding gratuities, and salary equalization.

May 13, 2025

Capital Health

CS Duale, UNAIDS hold talks on strengthening Kenya’s HIV response

The partnership supports countries with technical expertise and works to enhance health and social systems.

May 12, 2025

BOTTOM-UP

‘It won’t be business as usual,’ Duale warns KMPDC over licensing irregular medical facilities

"I issued a firm warning against the licensing of unqualified and non-compliant medical facilities, making it clear that any malpractice by compliance officers will...

April 22, 2025