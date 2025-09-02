Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Isaboke stresses importance of digital skills to Kenyans

He said citizens could access government services and business opportunities digitally from the comfort of their homes using simple gadgets such as button cellphones.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 2 – State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke has underscored the importance of digital skills among Kenyans.

He said citizens could access government services and business opportunities digitally from the comfort of their homes using simple gadgets such as button cellphones.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He observed that people could also access information on the happenings of the world through social media platforms and news channels using phones and laptops.

Speaking at Bogesak Primary School grounds in Nyamache Division of Kisii County, the PS said it was important for people to possess the necessary digital tools and skills that would enable them to thrive in the fast-changing world.

He was presiding over the graduation ceremony of 120 youths who completed a four-week Digital skills training program delivered through the Huawei DigiTruck, a mobile, solar-powered digital classroom which is designed to reach the under-served communities.

Isaboke said the internet had become a bridge to many essential services, health and education to economic opportunities and online remote jobs  for the youth.

He further applauded Huawei and its partners for ensuring that even rural and remote areas are not left behind in Kenya’s digital revolution in Kenya’s digital revolution.

“It is fair to celebrate the work that Huawei Technologies is doing in partnership with Computers for Schools Kenya through the DigiTruck program,” he said.

He said  DigiTruck ensured that rural and marginalised communities were not left behind by actively participating in shaping the future of young people in far-flung regions.

He observed that through the program, close to 7,000 youths in 39 counties were equipped with the necessary digital skills to better their lives.

Director for Policy and Partnerships at Huawei Kenya, Adam Lane emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to upskilling communities By equipping citizens with digital skills,

“Through DigiTruck, Huawei Kenya is investing in people and communities by fostering inclusion and preparing the workforce needed for Kenya’s future economy,” he said.

Lane said DigiTruck was part of Huawei’s Tech4All Global Initiative which was being implemented in partnership with Ministry of  Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, Ministry of Education, the ICT Authority and Computers for Schools Kenya (CFSK) among other partners.

“This initiative contributes directly to the Digital Superhighway initiative and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) by empowering grassroots communities with digital skills and creating pathways for jobs and entrepreneurship,” he added.

The graduates shared inspiring testimonials of how the training opened new opportunities in a fast-evolving digital economy.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ex-Governor Wangamati freed on Sh1.5 cash bail in graft case

This is after he pleaded not guilty to conflict of interest and abuse of office charges as he was indicted along 11 roads contractors.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome Launches Al-Islaah Alternative Justice Centre in Garissa

CJ Koome highlighted that the Al-Islaah Justice Centre will serve not only as a hub for resolving disputes but also as a powerful cultural...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Raila Step In as Sakaja’s Impeachment Plot Fizzles Out

At State House, President Ruto held a meeting with UDA MCAs where he cautioned them against pursuing the ouster motion.

2 hours ago

Kenya

From cool kid to ‘failed Governor’, Sakaja’s Nairobi nightmare

Once Nairobi’s golden boy, Johnson Sakaja now faces impeachment as MCAs accuse him of incompetence, corruption, and betraying city residents.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bomet Governor Barchok charged with Conflict of Interest, Money Laundering

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has been charged with seven criminal counts ranging from conflict of interest to money laundering...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MSS holds memorial for Kenyan officer killed in Haiti road accident

The accident occurred on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at around 5:00 p.m. along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Pèlerin 9.

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy Graduates First Cadet Cohort

The first cohort of 57 Third Secretary cadets have graduated from Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors Reject MoH Proposal, Demand Sustainable Funding for UHC Staff

The standoff emerged during a Tuesday meeting between county chiefs and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

5 hours ago