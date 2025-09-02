PS Isaboke stresses importance of digital skills to Kenyans

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 2 – State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke has underscored the importance of digital skills among Kenyans.

He said citizens could access government services and business opportunities digitally from the comfort of their homes using simple gadgets such as button cellphones.

He observed that people could also access information on the happenings of the world through social media platforms and news channels using phones and laptops.

Speaking at Bogesak Primary School grounds in Nyamache Division of Kisii County, the PS said it was important for people to possess the necessary digital tools and skills that would enable them to thrive in the fast-changing world.

He was presiding over the graduation ceremony of 120 youths who completed a four-week Digital skills training program delivered through the Huawei DigiTruck, a mobile, solar-powered digital classroom which is designed to reach the under-served communities.

Isaboke said the internet had become a bridge to many essential services, health and education to economic opportunities and online remote jobs for the youth.

He further applauded Huawei and its partners for ensuring that even rural and remote areas are not left behind in Kenya’s digital revolution in Kenya’s digital revolution.

“It is fair to celebrate the work that Huawei Technologies is doing in partnership with Computers for Schools Kenya through the DigiTruck program,” he said.

He said DigiTruck ensured that rural and marginalised communities were not left behind by actively participating in shaping the future of young people in far-flung regions.

He observed that through the program, close to 7,000 youths in 39 counties were equipped with the necessary digital skills to better their lives.

Director for Policy and Partnerships at Huawei Kenya, Adam Lane emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to upskilling communities By equipping citizens with digital skills,

“Through DigiTruck, Huawei Kenya is investing in people and communities by fostering inclusion and preparing the workforce needed for Kenya’s future economy,” he said.

Lane said DigiTruck was part of Huawei’s Tech4All Global Initiative which was being implemented in partnership with Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, Ministry of Education, the ICT Authority and Computers for Schools Kenya (CFSK) among other partners.

“This initiative contributes directly to the Digital Superhighway initiative and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) by empowering grassroots communities with digital skills and creating pathways for jobs and entrepreneurship,” he added.

The graduates shared inspiring testimonials of how the training opened new opportunities in a fast-evolving digital economy.