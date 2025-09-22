Private hospitals under RUPHA halt SHA services over Sh10bn pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Private hospitals under the Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) have halted Social Health Authority (SHA) services over Sh10 billion pending bills.

According to the association’s chairman Brian Lishenga, all patients under SHA will be served on a cash basis.

“The Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA), representing

over 700 private and faith-based healthcare facilities across the country, has today

taken the painful but necessary decision to suspend the provision of healthcare

services on credit to the Social Health Authority (SHA),” he stated.

“This follows the expiry—at midnight on 19th September 2025—of the two-week

notice we issued on 5th September 2025. Our notice outlined specific concerns that

had to be addressed for providers to continue extending credit to SHA.

Unfortunately, none of these issues have been resolved.”

Other grievances Lishenga stated include discrimination in claims settlement Instead of automated “first-in, first-out” digital adjudication.

He pointed out that “claim settlements are now plagued by human interference.”