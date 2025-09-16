Prince Harry says his ‘conscience is clear’ over Royal revelations

KIEV, Sept 16 – The Duke of Sussex has said his “conscience is clear” following his revealing memoir Spare, and that he did not air his “dirty linen in public.”

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from official royal duties in 2020, and also spoke publicly about difficulties with family relationships to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey the following year.

Speaking to the Guardian while on a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, he said: “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

His comments came just days after a short meeting with his father, King Charles, their first meeting in over a year.

was the first time the pair had met since February 2024.

The prince, who also appeared with his wife in the 2022 Netflix series Harry and Meghan, also spoke about his upcoming legal case against the Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, at the High Court in London.

He is suing them over allegations of phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering along with Sir Elton John, Baroness Lawrence and other public figures.

Associated Newspapers has denied claims that it hacked phones, calling them “preposterous smears”.

“It is not about revenge, it is about accountability,” said the Prince, who now lives in the US but returned to the UK last week to attend a series of events related to causes he supports.

Underlining his “love” for the UK, he suggested he would like to return home to see his family more often.

He added that for the coming year, “the focus really has to be on my dad.”