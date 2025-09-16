Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The title of Prince Harry's autobiography comes from the nickname for the younger sibling to the heir to the throne

Headlines

Prince Harry says his ‘conscience is clear’ over Royal revelations

Speaking to the Guardian while on a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, he said: “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

Published

KIEV, Sept 16 – The Duke of Sussex has said his “conscience is clear” following his revealing memoir Spare, and that he did not air his “dirty linen in public.”

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from official royal duties in 2020, and also spoke publicly about difficulties with family relationships to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey the following year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking to the Guardian while on a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, he said: “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

His comments came just days after a short meeting with his father, King Charles, their first meeting in over a year.

was the first time the pair had met since February 2024.

The prince, who also appeared with his wife in the 2022 Netflix series Harry and Meghan, also spoke about his upcoming legal case against the Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, at the High Court in London.

He is suing them over allegations of phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering along with Sir Elton John, Baroness Lawrence and other public figures.

Associated Newspapers has denied claims that it hacked phones, calling them “preposterous smears”.

“It is not about revenge, it is about accountability,” said the Prince, who now lives in the US but returned to the UK last week to attend a series of events related to causes he supports.

Underlining his “love” for the UK, he suggested he would like to return home to see his family more often.

He added that for the coming year, “the focus really has to be on my dad.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Prince Harry meets King Charles for first time in more than a year

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea with his son, the Duke of Sussex, during a visit to the royal residence...

5 days ago

World

After months of hype, Prince Harry’s memoir goes on sale

London (AFP), Jan 10 – After months of anticipation and a sustained publicity blitz, Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spare” finally went on sale in his...

January 10, 2023

World

Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed in UK as book comes out

London (AFP), Jan 8 – Prince Harry’s publicity blitz for his new memoir led his public ratings to plummet to a record low in...

January 9, 2023

World

Harry’s memoirs expose deepening feud with future king William

London (AFP), Jan 6 – The latest revelations by Prince Harry have shone a glaring light on his fractured relationship with his elder brother...

January 7, 2023

World

Meghan Markle urges tabloid shake-up after second privacy win

London (AFP), Dec 2 – Meghan Markle on Thursday called for a reform of tabloid newspaper culture after winning a second court victory against...

December 2, 2021