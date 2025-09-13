President Ruto vows sustained crackdown on SHA fraudsters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto has vowed that his administration will not relent in cracking down on rogue institutions and fraudsters misusing the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning that corruption will not be allowed to derail the country’s push toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking at State House Nairobi during a meeting with over 10,000 teachers, Ruto pointed to recent cases of fraudulent billing in public and private facilities, saying the schemes were siphoning resources meant for patients.

“We are going to get rid of crooks who steal from us money meant for patients,” said Ruto.

“Universal health coverage must work because the Constitution of Kenya says that health is a constitutional right of every citizen.”

The President cited a facility in Kinoo that had been flagged for filing claims for nonexistent operations and duplicate procedures, part of a wider pattern of malpractice under investigation.

His remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of the SHA following revelations of systemic fraud.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale earlier this month handed over 1,188 case files to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), exposing what he termed as widespread abuse.

Forensic audits and a new digital claims system unearthed cases of upcoding, falsified records, converting outpatient visits into inpatient admissions, and phantom billing for non-existent patients.

Of the cases submitted, 190 originated from SHA itself, involving 24 facilities with conclusive evidence of fraud, 61 under active investigation, and 105 already shut down by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

The regulator also flagged 998 unregistered or substandard facilities, as the ministry intensifies nationwide inspections to ensure accountability and safeguard UHC.