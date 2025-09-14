Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Unite Amid Rising Political Heat

The Head of State emphasized the importance of collective effort in sectors such as education, health, youth employment and housing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – President William Ruto has called for national unity, urging all Kenyans to come together so the country can build a progressive and prosperous future.

Speaking at a church service in the State House Chapel in Nairobi, the Head of State emphasized the importance of collective effort in sectors such as education, health, youth employment and housing.

“Let’s pray to God to bring unity to our nation so that we can have a unified progressive and prosperous nation,” he said.

“We see the hand of God in everything that we do including the education of our children, health programs, youth employment and the housing agenda. All I’m asking for is that all of us put effort in all our sectors.”

His remarks come amid escalating political tensions between Ruto and sections of the opposition, including his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua all of whom are angling for the presidency in the next polls slated for 2027.

Earlier, opposition leaders led by Gachagua accused the President of working through certain Mount Kenya leaders to create new political parties in order to fracture the vote-rich region ahead of the 2027 polls, with the intention of weakening its political influence.

