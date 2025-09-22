Connect with us

President Ruto urges African leaders to champion reforms at UNSC

NEW YORK, US, Sep 22 – President William Ruto has called on African leaders to unite in championing reforms of the United Nations Security Council.

The President said Africa’s exclusion from the UN Security Council is unacceptable and indefensible.

He said African leaders must amplify Africa’s voice in every forum, including at bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms, unite in the bid for fair representation at the SecurityCouncil, and stand together to defend the Common African Position.

He pointed out that Africa carries a disproportionate share of the Security Council’s agenda and is among the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping.

“Yet we remain the only continent without permanent representation. This historic injustice must end, the time to act is now,” he said.

He made the remarks at the 7th Summit of the Committee of 10 (C-10) Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the UN Security Council, convened by the President Julius Baada Bio of Sierra Leone, during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Presidents Bio, who is also chair of C-10, João Lourenço (Angola and AU chair), Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (Namibia), and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf were among those present.

President Ruto said the UN’s credibility will be judged by whether it finally delivers justice and representation for Africa.

At the same time, President Ruto asked African leaders to be ready to shoulder the responsibilities of permanent membership, including agreeing on how representatives will be chosen.

“This is a delicate and complex undertaking, but also an opportunity to show Africa’s maturity, cohesion, and vision for an effective international order,” he pointed out.

The President reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to the Common African Position, saying it stands ready to work with all C-10 members, the African Union, and the broader UN membership to ensure Africa’s demands are no longer deferred.

President Bio said African inclusion in the UN Security Council is inevitable.

“The time for action is now. Our demand is legitimate, non-negotiable and just,” he said.

He called on Africa to unite and work together to correct an injustice endured for far too long.

“No reform can succeed without a united Africa,” President Bio said.

President Lourenço noted that the UN was founded to ensure a more just society, yet Africa still lacks a permanent seat at the Security Council.

He pointed out that African issues are common agenda at the UN and demanded that the continent gets a more active voice in the Security Council.

Without a permanent seat for Africa, Mr Youssouf said, the Security Council perpetuates an imbalance that is no longer acceptable.

“Africa will no longer wait on the margins of history,” he said.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah urged members of the Security Council to support Africa’s quest for representation and be “on the right side of history”.

