President Ruto unveils Ksh46 Billion projects for Kisii and Nyamira

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to work with all leaders for national transformation and prosperity.

The President said investments in agriculture, health, education, and job-creating policies and programmes will benefit all Kenyans and called for leaders to focus on national development at this time rather than unhelpful politics.

Speaking at State House Nairobi when he hosted grassroots leaders from Kisii and Nyamira at State House Nairobi on Thursday, the President said the transformation of Kenya will only be achieved if leaders take a common stand on development.

“We have a rare and historic opportunity to make every part of our country truly prosperous,” President Ruto pointed out.

He told the meeting, which was also attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, MCAs, tea and coffee leaders, and clergy, that the government is rolling out transformative programmes and projects in the region.

On universal healthcare, the President explained that the Social Health Authority (SHA) digital platform is helping preven fraud, pointing out that all Levels 5 and 6 will from now use biometrics to access health care at the two levels.

“The health care system has been digitised, including from admission to discharge,” the President explained.

Additionally, he informed the meeting that SHA has paid KSh58 billion in the past 10 months compared to the defunct National Health Insurance Fund that used to pay KSh25 billion a year.

On fake medical claims, the President said the government would continue cracking down on hospitals that attempt to defraud SHA.

“We will continue tackling fake medical claims so that SHA does not gown the NHIF way,” he explained.

On coffee debts, the President said cooperatives owe a huge KSh6.5 billion debt, which the government would help to waive.

“We have budgeted for KSh2 billion in this financial year,” he explained.

“In Kisii, we are building 15,000 affordable housing units worth KSh30 billion, four large markets at KSh2.4 billion, with KSh2.5 billion set aside for student hostels at the universities and colleges in the two counties,” he said.

In Nyamira, President Ruto said the government is driving equally transformative projects worth more than KSh16 billion, including 7,000 housing units, student hostels, and three modern markets that will anchor trade and economic growth.

Additionally, 32,000 homesteads in Kisii and Nyamira counties will be connected to reliable electricity, unlocking commerce, enabling industries, and giving the residents tools to thrive.

The President said KSh7.9 billion has been disbursed to pay pending road bills in the two counties.

He explained that Kisii Stadium would be further expanded and modernised at a cost of KSh500 million.

On his part, Odinga commended the Affordable Housing Programme, saying it will change the lives of millions of Kenyans.

Apart from providing employment and decent houses, he said, the programme would also help eliminate slums.

“We must support this programme because it provides decent shelter and employment to Kenyans,” he said.

He explained that Kenya has great potential for prosperity, saying this would have been achieved if the right policies been implemented.

“South Korea, Ghana and Kenya were at the same level of development in 1960, with similar literacy rates and similar incomes. Korea was able to implement the policies, but the other two didn’t,” Odinga said.

He added: “We must answer the question: What happened?”

Governor Arati said Gusii leaders will work closely with the National Government to improve the lives of Kisii and Nyamira residents.