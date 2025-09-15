Connect with us

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to commission Mombasa Commuter Rail in Coastal tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – President William Ruto will embark on a tour of the coastal counties, where he is expected to launch new development projects and commission completed ones.

During the visit, the President will officially launch the Vipingo Special Economic Zone in Kilifi County and commission the Mombasa Commuter Rail Service, starting from Mariakani in Mombasa County.

The project involved the construction of modern passenger stations in Mombasa town and Miritini, the building of a 2.3-kilometre railway bridge across the ocean at Makupa, and the rehabilitation of 16.6 kilometres of existing Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) line.

The Mombasa Commuter Rail Service is designed to enhance last-mile connectivity for passengers using the Madaraka Express Passenger Service, while also serving local commuters along the corridor.

The service features “Park and Ride” and “Drop and Ride” options, with parking capacity for over 100 vehicles and a daily ridership target of more than 1,000 commuters.

He is also scheduled to inspect several infrastructure projects, including the Jaribuni Road in Kilifi, the Jomvu Bridge, and the Nyali Affordable Housing Project in Mombasa.

In addition to addressing roadside rallies, President Ruto will issue title deeds to residents of Chaani.

