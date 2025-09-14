President Ruto says plans to build church at State House still on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – President William Ruto has reiterated that plans to build a new church within the State House grounds are still on.

Speaking during a Sunday service at the State House Chapel in Nairobi, the Head of State said the current worship space is too small and forces congregants to sit outside.

“God will give us the grace to get another place to worship without other people sitting outside,” he said.

“I am confident that God is going to make provision for us to have a place where we can worship God in this compound.”

Ruto came under fire in July after reports suggested he was planning to construct a Sh1.2 billion church at State House with a seating capacity of 8,000.

Critics argued the project was unnecessary at a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges.

The President, however, dismissed the Sh1.2 billion figure, clarifying that the new sanctuary would cost about Sh300 million and accommodate around 300 worshippers.

He added that the decision was not about extravagance but about providing a dignified space for worship.

“I didn’t start the church at the State House, it was already there. But it is not right for me to live in a good place while the church is made of mabati (tin),” Ruto said in Embu during a previous church service.

State House later released images showing the current chapel as a modest tin structure, underscoring the President’s argument for expansion.

Ruto has consistently defended his plan, saying that investing in a proper house of worship within the State House reflects Kenya’s values as a God-fearing nation.