Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto speaks at a church service in Eldoret on April 7, 2024. /PCS.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says plans to build church at State House still on

The Head of State said the current worship space is too small and forces congregants to sit outside.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – President William Ruto has reiterated that plans to build a new church within the State House grounds are still on.

Speaking during a Sunday service at the State House Chapel in Nairobi, the Head of State said the current worship space is too small and forces congregants to sit outside.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“God will give us the grace to get another place to worship without other people sitting outside,” he said.

“I am confident that God is going to make provision for us to have a place where we can worship God in this compound.”

Ruto came under fire in July after reports suggested he was planning to construct a Sh1.2 billion church at State House with a seating capacity of 8,000.

Critics argued the project was unnecessary at a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges.

The President, however, dismissed the Sh1.2 billion figure, clarifying that the new sanctuary would cost about Sh300 million and accommodate around 300 worshippers.

He added that the decision was not about extravagance but about providing a dignified space for worship.

“I didn’t start the church at the State House, it was already there. But it is not right for me to live in a good place while the church is made of mabati (tin),” Ruto said in Embu during a previous church service.

State House later released images showing the current chapel as a modest tin structure, underscoring the President’s argument for expansion.

Ruto has consistently defended his plan, saying that investing in a proper house of worship within the State House reflects Kenya’s values as a God-fearing nation.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Until when?: Talai clan decry decades of unresolved land grievances, lack of representation

Talai representatives said their plight has remained unresolved despite multiple approvals from government bodies.

5 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Unite Amid Rising Political Heat

The Head of State emphasized the importance of collective effort in sectors such as education, health, youth employment and housing.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KFS dismisses Karura petition as misleading, says eCitizen revenue shift won’t affect jobs

The agency assured the public that all other aspects of Karura’s co-management with the local community remain intact.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula urges leaders to shun divisive politics, focus on development

Wetangula expressed disappointment over leaders resorting to insults, hate speech, and political bickering.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF divers retrieve body of drowning victim from 80-foot deep Chepkorio Dam

The recovery operation, conducted on September 13, brought to an end a six-day search that had earlier proven unsuccessful.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Africa rallies to eliminate Trypanosomiasis at 37th ISCTRC General Conference in Nairobi

The conference will be officially opened by Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who will preside as guest of honour.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Says He’s Best Placed to Unseat President Ruto

Gachagua said Kenyans had resolved to end Ruto’s five-year rule, insisting he had the courage and ability to take on the Head of State.

2 hours ago

Sports

Second Gold For Kenya As Jepchirchir Out Sprints Ethiopia’s Assefa To Win Women’s Marathon in Tokyo Worlds

For the better part of the race, it was neck-to-neck with the two top marathoners until the last kilometer where they were separated by...

3 hours ago