President Ruto meets grassroots leaders from Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenya will achieve the status of a developed country if all Kenyans work together in support of an agenda that would transform the country, President William Ruto has said.

The President said Kenya has stagnated for long and lagged behind her 1960s’ peers even though it has immense potential that must now be translate into transformation that benefits all Kenyans.

“We were at the same economic level with Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea in the early 1960s. But these nations made the necessary decisions and today they are in the First World and we are still in the Third World,” he said.

He explained that the decisions the government has made to implement housing and universal healthcare programmes, among other transformative programmes, will transform the country.

“With the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme, universal healthcare, Kenya will begin to recover the time we have lost. If Singapore made it to the First World, we too can make it. If Malaysia made it to the First World, we too can make it in our lifetime,” the President explained.

Addressing a delegation of grassroots leaders from Murang’a County, on Friday, the President said it is crucial that the country works its way to the First World in next 20 years.

“Kenya will become a First World nation in the next 20 years if we shun tribalism and bad politics, and focus on what needs to be done,” the President said.

Saying Kenya’s economy has since stabilised, the President explained that development initiatives were being implemented in all parts of the country. Huge investments in agriculture, health, education, and job-creation policies and programmes will benefit all Kenyans.

On his critics, the President challenged them to tell the country what their plans and ideas are, saying sloganeering would neither salvage them nor change Kenya.

“They should show us their agenda and tell us what they can do better,” he said.

In Murang’a County, the President said the government had allocated more than KSh29 billion for affordable housing, fresh produce markets and students’ hostels.

A total of KSh23 billion will go to building 10,300 housing units, KSh2.3 billion for construction of 23 fresh produce markets, KSh3 billion for construction of 6,800-bed hostels at colleges and universities, and KSh3.5 billion for tarmacking of roads in the county.

Additionally, KSh800 million has been set aside to connect residents to electricity. At the same time, two modern stadia worth KSh1.5 billion will also be built.

On health, the President announced that Kenneth Matiba Hospital is being upgraded by the military at KSh200 million, while a further KSh350 million will be used for the construction of Bildad Kagia Hospital.

In regard to roads, the President said the 182km Mau Mau roads’ section of Murang’a County is progressing well.

“When I came to office, the construction of Mau Mau roads in Murang’a was at 20 per cent. Now they are at 65 per cent,” President Ruto explained.

Some of the roads under construction or whose procurement is underway include Kandara-Gakui-Gatitu, Manjuu-Kagumo-ini-Kariti, Kaaha-ini-Kiranga and Kinyona-Njabini.

Also in the pipeline are Mbombo-Maragua Ridge-Gwa Thamaki, Gatura-Ngere-Karangi, Kigumo town roads, Mugeka-Kiria-ini-Kairo, Karugia-Cuui-Kagumo-ini, and Gacharage-Gicagi-ini-Kangarin roads, among others.

He pointed out that KSh2.4 billion has been allocated for water projects in the county, including the KSh1.3 billion Kandara Bulk Water Project.

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, MPs Betty Maina (Women Rep), Veronica Maina (Nominated Senator), Sabina Chege (Nominated), Mary Wamaua (Maragua) ,Peter Kihungi (Kangema) and Edwin Mugo (Mathioya).

“I salute the members of Parliament and the entire Murang’a leadership for standing firm and supporting this government,” Prof Kindiki said.

He urged them to remain steadfast in supporting the government.

The MPs said they would rally behind the government and ensure it is re-elected in 2027.