President Ruto condoles with Ichung’wah after his father’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – President William Ruto has condoled with National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah after the death of his father Isaac Ngugi, who passed on aged 105.

Through a statement, the head of state described Ngugi as an “industrious and astute businessman and one of the brains that founded Kikuyu Town.”

He stated that he touched many lives through his many transformative initiatives that supported the vulnerable.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Mzee Isaac Ngugi, the father of Hon. His legacy will live on. Rest In Peace, Mzee,” he stated.

Ngugi passed away on Thursday morning at the family’s Kikuyu home.

Ngugi, aged 105, is reported to have died peacefully in his sleep.

He had been admitted to Karen Hospital for a week before being discharged last week.

National Assembly described the passing as a great loss and extended condolences to the family of the Kikuyu MP.

“The family has initiated funeral arrangements. Hon. Members may pay their condolences to the family starting Tuesday, 9th September 2025,” the Speaker’s office said.

Further details regarding the requiem mass and burial date will be communicated later.

Ichung’wah, who serves as the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, is a key ally of President William Ruto and an influential figure in Kenya Kwanza’s parliamentary agenda.

News of his bereavement has drawn sympathy from colleagues across the political divide.

“May the bereaved family find God’s solace during this difficult time,” the Speaker’s statement concluded.