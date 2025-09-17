President Ruto commissions Mombasa Commuter Rail Service

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – President William Ruto has commissioned the Mombasa Commuter Rail Service linking Miritini SGR terminus to Mombasa CBD.

The project involved the construction of modern passenger stations in Mombasa town and Miritini, the building of a 2.3-kilometre railway bridge across the ocean at Makupa, and the rehabilitation of 16.6 kilometres of existing Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) line.

The Mombasa Commuter Rail Service is designed to enhance last-mile connectivity for passengers using the Madaraka Express Passenger Service, while also serving local commuters along the corridor.

Passengers will be required to pay a 50 Shillings fare charge to use the train which will make stops at Miritini, Changamwe West, Changamwe East, Shimanzi, Mazeras, and Mombasa CBD.

“The cost of a matatu ride from the terminus to the city is about Sh400 per person, while a taxi costs approximately Sh1,000. This new service charges only Sh50, making a huge price difference,” the President noted.

The new service will offer a “Park and Ride” or “Drop and Ride” options.

The President observed, that the new commuter train will ensure convenient, faster and accessible services for thousands of passengers traveling to and from the Mombasa Terminus.