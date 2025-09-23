Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto assures American investors Kenya is a safe destination

He made the remarks during the United States-Kenya Business and Investment Roundtable meeting at the margins of the 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly. 

Published

NEW YORK, US, Sep 23 – Kenya is a safe and secure destination for your investments, President William Ruto has assured American investors. 

The President said Kenya’s macro-economic fundamentals make it the ideal investment destination for American corporations seeking business opportunities in Africa.

“We offer stability, world-class talent, green energy, and dependable connectivity, just the qualities investors seek,” he said in New York on Monday. 

He added: “Above all, we bring the resolute commitment to be your trusted partner in building bold ventures that deliver strong returns and lasting impact.”

The President told the meeting that Kenya’s economy is stable and predictable as shown by key economic indicators such as low inflation and a stable exchange rate. 

“Kenya is now the sixth-largest economy in Africa and recently upgraded by Standard & Poor’s from B- to B, a clear signal of stronger macro-economic fundamentals,” he said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that diaspora remittances topped $5.1 billion in 2024, while pension assets grew to $18 billion, creating a pool of long-term capital.

In addition, the President noted that the Nairobi Securities Exchange was ranked the best performing exchange in Africa in 2024 and among the top performers globally. 

“The NSE now targets 40 new listings by 2029 including the landmark $1.15 billion IPO of the Kenya Pipeline Company later this year. We also launched the Nairobi International Financial Centre to host global financial players,” he explained.

To enhance clarity and improve competiveness, the President pointed out that the government has introduced a range of investor-friendly reforms.

These include zero-rating VAT on exported services, tax reforms that allow companies to offset claims against future liabilities, and removal of the 30 per cent domestic equity requirement for ICT companies, thus unlocking more investment in the digital economy.

President Ruto further assured companies and investors that they are safeguarded by a strong legal and institutional framework in Kenya, including constitutional guarantees against expropriation, clear dispute resolution mechanisms, and robust contract enforcement.

He urged the investors to take advantage of Kenya’s growing population of 55 million people and the country’s strategic location in the continent.

“It is the natural gateway to East and Central Africa and, through the African Continental Free Trade Area, a springboard into a $3.7 trillion market of 1.4 billion people,” he said. 

Additionally, he said Kenya also enjoys privileged quota-free, duty-free access to the American, United Kingdom, European Union, and the United Arab Emirates’ markets through several trade agreements.

“Collectively, these agreements give Kenya access to a combined market worth about $50.1 trillion and 1.19 billion people,” he said.

Recently, Kenya also signed a duty-free, quota-free access to the Chinese market of 1.4 billion people.

The President said Kenya’s impressive economic growth is underpinned by its fintech backbone, which has seen global conglomerates set up operations in Nairobi.

“From BUPA Health and Lloyd’s of London to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, alongside three upcoming UN agencies, Kenya’s role as a hub of finance, technology, and trade grows stronger at every turn,” he said.

The meeting was organised by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), the Kenya Investment Authority, and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

Present were President and CEO of CCA Florizelle Liser, ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, and several CEOs of top American multinationals.

