President Ruto among leaders at funeral of Ichung’wah’s father

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – President William Ruto is among senior government officials and mourners attending the burial of Mzee Isaac Ngugi, the father of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Ngugi passed away on September 4 at the age of 105.

He is reported to have died peacefully in his sleep after being discharged from Karen Hospital, where he had been admitted for a week.

Ichung’wah, a close ally of President Ruto and an influential figure in the Kenya Kwanza parliamentary agenda, received messages of sympathy from across the political divide following his father’s passing.

“May the bereaved family find God’s solace during this difficult time,” said National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Earlier, President Ruto described Ngugi as an “industrious and astute businessman and one of the brains that founded Kikuyu Town.”

He said Ngugi touched many lives through initiatives that supported the vulnerable.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Mzee Isaac Ngugi, the father of Hon. His legacy will live on. Rest In Peace, Mzee,” he stated.