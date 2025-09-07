Policeman shoots dead 2 bodaboda riders in Thika road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – A police officer has shot death two motorcycle riders in a confrontation near Makongeni police station in Thika Town after a road accident.

According to police, the two riders were among a group that had pursued the police officer who was involved in the accident near the local police station on Sunday morning when the drama started.

Police and witnesses said the police officer attached to the local DCI office had knocked down a rider and pillion passenger in what police termed as non injury accident.

He blamed the rider for making a wrong move and then drove off thinking he had solved the standoff.

Other riders who felt he was on the wrong and he needed to stay at the scene pursued him few meters ahead and stopped him.

Witnesses said the officer felt threatened and feared the group was out to harm him.

It was then he came out of his car armed and opened fire killing two of the riders in the confrontation.

They died on the spot as other riders sped off the scene.

They regrouped and came back to the scene in large numbers before they started to hurl objects at the officer.

He withdrew from the car allowing the group to set it on fire.

Police responded to the scene but could not help much. The Audi salon car was burnt to ashes.

Police later disarmed their colleague and detained him at the station pending a probe.

In the meantime, other riders staged a protest demanding justice.

The police said they are investigating the incident and urged bodaboda riders not to take the law to their arms.