Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Policeman shoots dead 2 bodaboda riders in Thika road accident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – A police officer has shot death two motorcycle riders in a confrontation near Makongeni police station in Thika Town after a road accident.

According to police, the two riders were among a group that had pursued the police officer who was involved in the accident near the local police station on Sunday morning when the drama started.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police and witnesses said the police officer attached to the local DCI office had knocked down a rider and pillion passenger in what police termed as non injury accident.

He blamed the rider for making a wrong move and then drove off thinking he had solved the standoff.

Other riders who felt he was on the wrong and he needed to stay at the scene pursued him few meters ahead and stopped him.

Witnesses said the officer felt threatened and feared the group was out to harm him.

It was then he came out of his car armed and opened fire killing two of the riders in the confrontation.

They died on the spot as other riders sped off the scene.

They regrouped and came back to the scene in large numbers before they started to hurl objects at the officer.

He withdrew from the car allowing the group to set it on fire.

Police responded to the scene but could not help much. The Audi salon car was burnt to ashes.

Police later disarmed their colleague and detained him at the station pending a probe.

In the meantime, other riders staged a protest demanding justice.

The police said they are investigating the incident and urged bodaboda riders not to take the law to their arms.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Dalmas Otieno as a visionary leader

In his condolence message, the head of state stated that Otieno served the nation  with honour, integrity, and distinction.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula mourns Dalmas Otieno as a principled leader

Wetangula lauded Otieno’s calm demeanor, intellect, and ability to bridge divides.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno is dead

According to his family, he passed away on Sunday in Nairobi.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK defends LSK president Faith Odhiambo following media attacks

MCK described the criticism as unfair and in bad faith, urging journalists to allow Odhiambo and other appointees to serve before passing judgment.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Affirms Opposition’s Unity in Push Against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the Opposition remains united in its efforts to remove President William...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Settles on Leonard Muriuki for Mbeere North By-Election

Muriuki is expected to receive his official nomination certificate next week as the ruling party moves to consolidate support in the constituency.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Migori leaders renew calls for State Lodge construction in region

The proposal, initially fronted by former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, is rapidly gaining support from local leaders

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Ethiopia for second Africa Climate Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS). Kenya hosted the inaugural...

6 hours ago