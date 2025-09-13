Connect with us

crime

Police bust drug, illicit alcohol rings in Migori, Nandi, and Tana River raids

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Police across the country have intensified operations targeting narcotics and illicit brews, leading to multiple arrests and recoveries in Migori, Nandi, and Tana River counties.

In Migori County, officers from Awendo Police Station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a motorcycle along the Migori–Kisii road.

The pillion passenger fled into a sugarcane plantation, abandoning the rider with a suspicious package.

Upon inspection, the officers discovered four kilograms of cannabis sativa.

“Both the motorcycle and the recovered exhibits have been secured at Migori Police Station for further action, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect,” the National Police Service (NPS) said.

In a separate incident in Suna East Sub-County, officers from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) recovered a motorcycle carrying suspected bhang after it was involved in a self-inflicted accident along the Kawa–Migori road.

 The abandoned motorcycle had bloodstains on its dashboard, and a search revealed 160 rolls and nine “brooms” of cannabis.

 Investigations are underway to trace the suspect behind the consignment.

Meanwhile, in Nandi County, police from Ndurio Police Post seized a white Toyota Harrier loaded with 45 jerricans, each containing 30 litres of a liquid suspected to be ethanol.

The vehicle, which also had three sets of number plates, was abandoned by its driver after a police chase. Officers also recovered two rolls of cannabis sativa, a mobile phone, and a smart driving licence.

“Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered three sets of number plates, forty-five jerricans each containing 30 litres of a liquid suspected to be ethanol; two rolls of cannabis sativa; one mobile phone; and a laminated smart driving licence,” NPS stated.

 The vehicle and exhibits were detained at Kobujoi Police Station as the manhunt for the suspect continues.

In Tana River County, officers from Bura Police Station arrested two suspects in Kambi Moto village for possession of 40 litres each of illicit brew, locally known as makole.

The suspects remain in custody and will be arraigned in court.

The National Police Service commended the officers involved in the operations and reiterated its commitment to curbing drug trafficking and illicit brews, which it said pose grave risks to public safety and health.

 It further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through police hotlines or anonymously via #FichuaKwaDCI platforms.

